10 spring dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Vancouver

This spring, let this season of freshness spark new date night ideas for you and your significant other.

It’s time to get outdoors, get active, shake up your routines and maybe even try something new.

Here are ten dates I want to go on this spring:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joey chan | @yunglolliflock (@joooeychan)

There’s nothing like getting out on the fresh grass in the spring and spending an afternoon playing pitch and putt. Even if you’re terrible at it, like me, it’s still a lot of fun, especially if you bring some drinks and snacks with you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fresh Roots (@freshrootsfarms)

I love to spend a lazy afternoon at the farmers market picking up fresh produce, plants, flowers, and getting a treat or two. It’s the perfect way to shake off winter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notch8 Restaurant & Bar (@notch8restaurant)

I definitely want to splash out on this cherry blossom tea at the Fairmont Vancouver and pretend I’m a fancy person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claret García (@claret_garcia13)

It’s finally warm enough to eat ice cream without shivering? I’ll get a double scoop of that. A low-key date idea that you can add to your weekend plans, make it a point to try somewhere new for ice cream this spring with your date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alysia Kwong – all things local and YYC (@alysiarkwong)

I’m not normally one for hiking, but once the season changes I get the urge to do at least an easy trail like Pacific Spirit Park or Lynn Valley. There are so many amazing parks all around Metro Vancouver that even if you go on a different hike every week this spring, you’ll never get bored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asmita Joshi (@asmitasklozet)

This spring, I’ll want to hit up my favourite biking routes in the city like the seawall and the arbutus greenway. It’s great exercise, a cheap way to get around, and lots of fun with a date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Karlene Hodgins (@alisonkarlenehodgins)

Whether you spend the night or visit for a whirlwind day trip, if you have a bit of wanderlust but no trips in the works yet, then going to Victoria for a bit with your date can satisfy your travel urges. Plus, I always have fun on the ferry!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Having a beverage during golden hour while watching a baseball game is so refreshing and fun compared to binging yet another forgettable tv show at home. This is a great, low-effort date night idea for couples and group dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Chanté (@hannahchante)

Once the tulips are blooming, you’ll definitely catch me out in the fields admiring the colours as far as the eye can see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Water Bikes (@bcwaterbikes)

Whether you think this looks fun as hell or completely ridiculous, the truth is that it’s a lot of fun and a much better date idea than going to the movies for the millionth time.