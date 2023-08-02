Seth Rogen spotted at West End restaurant in Vancouver

From Timbits in a Granville Street nightclub to old-school eats at an East Vancouver pasta joint, Seth Rogen has slowly but surely been spotted eating his way around the city over the years.

Now, the homegrown funny man has been seen dining at a West End staple, Damso Modern Korean Cuisine.

Known widely for its all-you-can-eat Korean pork belly, Damso shared a snap with the A-lister on Tuesday night and thanked him for popping in for a bite.

“Thanks @sethrogen for visiting Damso again and for loving the Pork Belly BBQ and the KFC Korean Fried Chicken! It was great to have you and your friends at the restaurant.”

Rogen has a history of celebrating local Vancouver cuisine in the public eye.

The Houseplant co-founder even appeared on an episode of David Chang’s Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner in 2019 where he showcased several familiar spots around town.

Chang and the Vancouver-born actor were spotted at many local joints for that project, including Granville Island’s Lee’s Donuts and Richmond’s HK BBQ Master, posting about the destinations along the way via social media.