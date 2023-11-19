Spotted again: Seth Rogen can't get enough of this Vancouver restaurant

Vancouver-born actor and comedian Seth Rogen is back in the city and back to dining at a popular craft beer and dim sum spot again.

This summer, Rogen dropped by for buns and beers at Little Bird Dim Sum in Kitsilano. It seems the grub served at this Michelin-recommended spot for affordable spots was enough to convert the actor into a loyal customer.

Little Bird Dim Sum shared a photo with staff and smiley Rogen on Saturday.

According to the post, the restaurant hosted the Rogen family for a celebration.

“The team had a great time and look forward to having them back,” the Instagram post reads.

Little Bird Dim Sum is an obvious favourite for local celebrities as just earlier this year, the Vancouver-born star who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things also posed for a photo with staff after dining at the restaurant.

At Little Bird Dim Sum, you can order grub from the land, sea, and garden — everything from Siu Mai, Steamed Pork Buns, and Sticky Rice to Curry Squid, Fried Wontons, and a Crispy Bean Curd Roll.

In Rogen’s history of celebrating local Vancouver cuisine in the public eye, in 2019, he appeared on an episode of David Chang’s Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, where he showcased several familiar spots around town.

The two visited many local joints for that project, including Granville Island’s Lee’s Donuts and Richmond’s HK BBQ Master, posting about the destinations along the way via social media.

This summer, Rogen was also spotted visiting Lee’s Donuts again for his usual order — six jelly doughnuts.

He also dined at a West End staple, Damso Modern Korean Cuisine, in August.

Do you have any restaurant recommendations for this obvious foodie? Let us know in the comments.