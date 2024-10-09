The puck is about to drop on a new Vancouver Canucks season and that means it’s time to check in on something very important.

The slogan.

“We are all Canucks” is a classic, but that one hasn’t been used by the team in years.

Remember taglines like “Compete is in our nature” and “We are relentless”? How about the “Unfinished business” or “Our pursuit” slogans?

Before last season, the team ran with “Come on, let’s go.”

The Canucks appear to have chosen their marketing slogan for this season. No, it’s not “embrace the hard,” though that was a point of emphasis by Rick Tocchet heading into this season.

It appears the team isn’t picking a brand new slogan this time around. Instead, they’re opting to stick with the same slogan they debuted in the playoffs last spring: “All together. All in.”

That’s been the message on the Canucks’ social media channels the past two days anyway, complete with the hashtag: #AllTogetherAllIn.

Here’s a dramatic hype video released on Monday, which does give a special shoutout to the “embrace hard” mantra in the buildup to “All together. All in.”

It's time, Vancouver. When we gather behind this crest, we achieve what no one thinks possible. #AllTogetherAllIn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 7, 2024

Fans have liked to poke fun at these kinds of taglines in past years. Given the state of the franchise for most of the past decade, it’s easy to understand why.

But the vibe has certainly changed coming into this season.

There are expectations on the Canucks now. Analytics models and pundits, once natural enemies of the team, are now viewing the Canucks favourably.

They’re expected to make the playoffs now, so the aim is on the Stanley Cup.

Can they live up to it? We’ll begin to find out Wednesday night at Rogers Arena when they play their first game of the 2024-25 season at home to the Calgary Flames.