National hockey insider Elliotte Friedman is predicting a big year for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

The Sportsnet reporter thinks that Hughes, who won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenceman last year, will find another level with his game.

“He is winning the Hart Trophy this year, that’s my call,” said the hockey insider when discussing the Canucks captain with fellow journalist Iain MacIntyre on the 32 Thoughts podcast today.

The Hart Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL’s most valuable player. No defenceman has won the trophy since Chris Pronger in 2000.

Hughes became the first Canucks blueliner to ever win the Norris Trophy last year after he scored 92 points and led his team to the Pacific Division title. It was a breakout season for the 24-year-old who announced his arrival into the top-tier of NHL blueliners.

The only Canucks player to ever win the Hart Trophy is Henrik Sedin in 2010. The Swedish centre had 112 points in 82 games that season. He led the league in both assists and points.

Friedman not only predicted a massive award season for Hughes, he also was optimistic on the Canucks’ potential this year.

“Am I nuts but I think the Canucks can win the Stanley Cup this year?” asked the Sportsnet insider later in the podcast.

The Canucks lost in Game 7 of the second round to the Edmonton Oilers last season. They managed to come one win away from the Western Conference Final despite starting their third-string goalie for much of the playoffs.

With the way the NHL’s playoff format is set up, there’s a good chance the two teams could meet again in the postseason this year. Both the Canucks are Oilers are expected to be two of the top contenders this season, and the rivalry between the teams is quickly growing.