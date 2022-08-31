The Canucks have revealed a new slogan for this season

New era, new slogan?

Single-game tickets went on sale this morning for all 41 regular season Vancouver Canucks home games.

This season’s ticket-selling campaign appears to have come with a new slogan: “We’ve got unfinished business.” It has been used multiple times on the team’s official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts in recent weeks, as well as in emails to season ticket members.

We've got unfinished business to attend to!

Get your single game tickets ON SALE NOW 🎟️🎟️🎟️ BUY TICKETS | https://t.co/gt6hCJVMg1 pic.twitter.com/2ZLSDxDFqJ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 31, 2022

The “unfinished business” line is an obvious reference to the Canucks’ second-half push for the playoffs under Bruce Boudreau that came up short last season. Vancouver finished with 92 points last season, which was their highest point total since 2014-15, but missed the playoffs by five points.

The Canucks had a .649 points percentage under Boudreau last season, which was 11th-best in the NHL since he took over on December 6. If Boudreau can get his team to play at that clip again in 2022-23, they’ll make the postseason for the first time in three years.

That’s easier said than done though, of course.

As it stands today, the Canucks are left with essentially the same team as last season, with the exception of three key additions on forward: Ilya Mikheyev, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Curtis Lazar.

The new slogan replaces… well, nothing really. The Canucks replaced their “Colourful past, bright future” banners at Rogers Arena from the 2019-20 season with slogan-less ones last October. That’s understandable given the uncertainty of being allowed to have fans in the stands that existed one year ago, as well as the fact that Canucks Sports and Entertainment had to rehire for multiple front office positions after dismissing most of their staff during the pandemic.

New banners in Rogers Arena for the 50th anniversary season. “Colourful Past, Bright Future.” #Canucks50 pic.twitter.com/TxfvzOR0yC — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 17, 2019

If you’re wondering about “We are all Canucks,” which was a wildly-successful campaign the team held onto for over a decade, the Canucks’ official Twitter account hasn’t used that line in over two years.