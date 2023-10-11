"Let's go!": Canucks unveil new slogan for this season

The Vancouver Canucks have have a new slogan.

“Come on, let’s go,” is the message the Canucks have been sharing across social media, and even in a media release today. It’s been shown in multiple graphics with the Canucks logo featured prominently in the middle.

The slogan was featured in a hype video that went up across the team’s different social media platforms, as well as on the official team website today.

Below you can find the team’s recent Instagram post that not only featured the new slogan, but also a sleek highlight video featuring Canucks goals, hits, and saves.

Not only is the new slogan displayed at the end of the video, but it also makes up the majority of the Instagram post’s caption.

The organization also debuted a new slogan just prior to their first game of last season, going mentioning “Our pursuit” across socials before puck drop.

The team has used a variety of phrases over the past few years with others like “Unfinished business” getting some airtime.

Long-time fans will remember the legendary and classic “We are all Canucks” slogan that isn’t seen on social media channels anymore.

The Canucks face off against the Edmonton Oilers at 7 pm PT tonight. It’s the first game of the 2023-24 NHL season for both teams and should be an exciting matchup between two squads filled with star power.

Not only is it the first game of the new season, but it’s also Quinn Hughes’ first game as captain of the Canucks. There will be a special ceremony prior to the game to honour Hughes.

The team will also debut a new Hollywood-style opening video on their brand-new scoreboard.

“We are so excited and ready to welcome our fans back to Rogers Arena for the opening night of the season,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “The investments we have made in the building, our new videoboard and the overall experience will truly make tonight a night you won’t want to miss.”