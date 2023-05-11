SportsHockeyCanucks

The Canucks have a new commercial and fans are making fun of it

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
May 11 2023, 7:14 pm
The Canucks have a new commercial and fans are making fun of it
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks debuted their new season ticket slogan more than six weeks ago, and now they have a minute-long commercial to go with it.

“Next season starts now” is what they’re going with, which appears to be a reference to new head coach Rick Tocchet, who has continually spoken about how this is going to be a “big summer” for his players.

The Canucks may have leaned a little too far into that mantra, as they were recently fined $50,000 by the NHL for conducting on-ice sessions after their season had already ended.

The new commercial is keeping the “next season starts now” slogan, and features all sorts of buzzwords used frequently by Tocchet and GM Patrik Allvin.

“Structure,” “habits,” and “standard” are flashed prominently on the screen of the new ad, as Canucks highlights are meshed with Tocchet, Allvin, and players talking.

The new ad has been met with ridicule from Canucks fans on Twitter, who have been known to be a little sarcastic and cynical at times.

That’s understandable, though. Last year, the Canucks’ slogan was “unfinished business,” which was a nod to the late-season run the team had under Bruce Boudreau.

The Canucks marketing team admittedly has a challenging job: to sell a team that has missed the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons. And if you need to sell hope, maybe hinting that Tocchet will whip this underachieving team into shape is the way to go.

The proof will be in the pudding, though.

The Canucks promised that they had “unfinished business,” and spoke about the importance of getting off to a good start. They followed that up by going winless in their first seven games and had Canucks fans throwing their jerseys on the ice in disgust before the end of October.

Perhaps that’s why the Canucks aren’t trying to showcase star players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko. Because despite their presence, the team has fallen flat.

Can the team improve its standard with better structure and improved habits? And will it make a big difference? We’ll find out next season.

Until then, fans are having a bit of fun at the Canucks’ expense.

 

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.