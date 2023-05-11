The Canucks have a new commercial and fans are making fun of it

The Vancouver Canucks debuted their new season ticket slogan more than six weeks ago, and now they have a minute-long commercial to go with it.

“Next season starts now” is what they’re going with, which appears to be a reference to new head coach Rick Tocchet, who has continually spoken about how this is going to be a “big summer” for his players.

The Canucks may have leaned a little too far into that mantra, as they were recently fined $50,000 by the NHL for conducting on-ice sessions after their season had already ended.

The new commercial is keeping the “next season starts now” slogan, and features all sorts of buzzwords used frequently by Tocchet and GM Patrik Allvin.

“Structure,” “habits,” and “standard” are flashed prominently on the screen of the new ad, as Canucks highlights are meshed with Tocchet, Allvin, and players talking.

The full commercial pic.twitter.com/kLi6xCJNcO — Jason Brough 🙁 (@SadClubCommish) May 11, 2023

The new ad has been met with ridicule from Canucks fans on Twitter, who have been known to be a little sarcastic and cynical at times.

That’s understandable, though. Last year, the Canucks’ slogan was “unfinished business,” which was a nod to the late-season run the team had under Bruce Boudreau.

The Canucks marketing team admittedly has a challenging job: to sell a team that has missed the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons. And if you need to sell hope, maybe hinting that Tocchet will whip this underachieving team into shape is the way to go.

The proof will be in the pudding, though.

The Canucks promised that they had “unfinished business,” and spoke about the importance of getting off to a good start. They followed that up by going winless in their first seven games and had Canucks fans throwing their jerseys on the ice in disgust before the end of October.

Perhaps that’s why the Canucks aren’t trying to showcase star players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko. Because despite their presence, the team has fallen flat.

Can the team improve its standard with better structure and improved habits? And will it make a big difference? We’ll find out next season.

Until then, fans are having a bit of fun at the Canucks’ expense.

Nothing sells tickets and gets fans invested like…structure, habits and standard. https://t.co/UgCjWFwVoG — Joshua Rey (@JoshuaRey91) May 11, 2023

This is so sad, Canucks. How the standards have fallen since 2013… https://t.co/3545kkO12R — Kreed Bratton (@kreedbratton1) May 11, 2023

I just bought 46 Canucks season tickets because I’m craving structure and habits with a side of standards pic.twitter.com/gg2W9dAi5f — Mike Martignago (@MikeMartignago) May 11, 2023

This has to be the greatest thing Canucks have ever created. Nothing sells tickets like structure, habits and standards. We know next season starts now that's what the fine was for. https://t.co/NxxLvjs0LQ — Taj (@taj1944) May 11, 2023

reminds me of the Grizzlies message to season ticket holders: Losing is Learning https://t.co/BWqXle30mh pic.twitter.com/JHLBRxklH5 — Roxy Fever…the Podcast! (@roxyfever) May 11, 2023

Someone shop “Wallguys” in there https://t.co/bTEfe4J9jY — Darth Quint (@SithLordCanuck) May 11, 2023

“Structure. Habits. Standards” Sounds like the Canucks are promoting a boarding school for wayward youths. https://t.co/2g3mwLR1Xv — Bowman (@jBowmancouver) May 11, 2023

Tbh I like the new Canucks ad highlighting their standard, habits, and structure. pic.twitter.com/qu3RyElsEG — deaf curry (@AmanLoodu) May 11, 2023