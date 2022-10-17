SportsHockeyCanucks

The Canucks have quietly introduced another new slogan

Rob Williams
|
Oct 17 2022, 10:33 pm
Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver used to be home to goalie controversies.

Now?

Slogan controversies — as in, two slogans competing for the hearts and minds of Canucks fans.

Okay, maybe it’s not that dramatic, but the Canucks did quietly unveil a new slogan in recent days.

“Unfinished business,” appeared to be what the team was going with, using it in marketing campaigns leading up to the start of the season. Canucks players wore T-shirts with “unfinished business” written on them, and even referenced the slogan when speaking to the media during training camp.

And now? Well, it seems as though the slogan has changed.

“Our pursuit” appears to be the slogan du jour, with the Canucks using it in a hype video prior to their season-opening game on Wednesday.

The Canucks now have “our pursuit” banners on their Twitter and Facebook pages, while “unfinished business” appears to be a thing of the past. The words “unfinished business” haven’t been used by the Canucks’ official Twitter account since September 22.

If you’re wondering about the famed “we are all Canucks” slogan, the Canucks haven’t used that on their official Twitter account in over two years.

The new slogan does appear to be a perfect setup for some self-deprecating humour from Canucks fans though, particularly after the team’s 2-0 start to the season.

Take it away, Canucks Twitter:

