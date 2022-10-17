The Canucks have quietly introduced another new slogan

Vancouver used to be home to goalie controversies.

Now?

Slogan controversies — as in, two slogans competing for the hearts and minds of Canucks fans.

Okay, maybe it’s not that dramatic, but the Canucks did quietly unveil a new slogan in recent days.

“Unfinished business,” appeared to be what the team was going with, using it in marketing campaigns leading up to the start of the season. Canucks players wore T-shirts with “unfinished business” written on them, and even referenced the slogan when speaking to the media during training camp.

And now? Well, it seems as though the slogan has changed.

“Our pursuit” appears to be the slogan du jour, with the Canucks using it in a hype video prior to their season-opening game on Wednesday.

Our pursuit is on. pic.twitter.com/9wy9mV328y — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 12, 2022

The Canucks now have “our pursuit” banners on their Twitter and Facebook pages, while “unfinished business” appears to be a thing of the past. The words “unfinished business” haven’t been used by the Canucks’ official Twitter account since September 22.

If you’re wondering about the famed “we are all Canucks” slogan, the Canucks haven’t used that on their official Twitter account in over two years.

What happened to unfinished business? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/DcYmBoIDA0 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 12, 2022

"Our Pursuit" slogan is here to stay, apparently pic.twitter.com/MmD07yjeXb — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 17, 2022

The new slogan does appear to be a perfect setup for some self-deprecating humour from Canucks fans though, particularly after the team’s 2-0 start to the season.

Take it away, Canucks Twitter:

Our pursuit of no cap space — Haze (@Hazewala101) October 17, 2022

Pursuit of sustained mediocrity — CanuckZilla (@canuck_zilla) October 17, 2022

Business completed, now we’re pursuing relevancy. — Farine (@_Farine) October 17, 2022

Guess we finished the business and moved on. — Rob (@Indy__Robin) October 17, 2022

Unfinished Business was finished pretty quickly huh — 𝗜𝗮𝗻𝘄 🇨🇦 (@ianwcanucks) October 17, 2022

Our pursuit of a win — W.E (@coyote4949) October 17, 2022

“Our Pursuit to Connor Bedard” — Taj (@taj1944) October 17, 2022