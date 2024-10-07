Canucks tickets appear to have quietly dropped in price

Coming off their most successful season in more than a decade, the Vancouver Canucks jacked up their ticket prices this summer.

It was predictable, given demand was up following a memorable season.

When single-game tickets went on sale to the general public back in July, we couldn’t find a single seat for less than $109. That was for original-priced tickets from the team through Ticketmaster, not seats sold via resale.

By comparison, one year earlier, you could get into a game at Rogers Arena for as low as $48.

Season ticket members and pack holders pay reduced prices compared to the general public, which helps explain why resale prices can actually be cheaper than standard ticket prices on Ticketmaster.

But for now, let’s focus on Canucks standard ticket pricing offered to the general public for the 2024-25 season.

The cheapest available seat for opening night was a whopping $244 when we looked back in the summer.

Cheapest available #Canucks home opener tickets are $244, and that's not a resale price. Upper bowl seating, second-last row in the corner. Nearly $1,000 for a family of 4. pic.twitter.com/PuPL7CtIyb — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 24, 2024

Perhaps tickets didn’t sell as quickly as the Canucks anticipated because the team appears to have quietly dropped its prices since then.

Tickets for Wednesday’s opener against the Calgary Flames, which still hasn’t sold out, are much cheaper today. The cheapest ticket is $130, and it’s available for row 4 in section 302. That’s 47% cheaper than we saw for worse seats (section 303, row 14) in July.

It’s actually possible to get lower-bowl seats for the home opener today ($160 for section 121, row 23) for cheaper than the cheapest July price.

The drop in ticket prices isn’t just limited to opening night, either.

Standard ticket prices are now as low as $90 for some of the less desirable games on the Canucks’ schedule. That’s still a sizeable increase from last year’s prices, but it is cheaper than we saw in the summer.

For instance, the cheapest price available to see the Canucks play the Seattle Kraken on April 2 was $109 back in the summer. Now it’s $90.

Games are divided into different price categories based on expected demand, so don’t expect to find $90 seats when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town. The cheapest ticket for that game is currently $300.