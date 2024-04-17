Canucks unveil a brand new slogan for the playoffs

The playoff-bound Vancouver Canucks claimed the Pacific Division title on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, they unveiled a new slogan.

Ready for it? “All together. All in.”

That’s their playoff slogan.

“We are all Canucks” was the team’s slogan for about a decade, but it hasn’t been used by the Canucks in a few years.

“Come on, let’s go” was the slogan the Canucks unveiled back in October. “Unfinished business” was the Canucks’ bold slogan prior to the 2022-23 season, before pivoting to “our pursuit.”

Unlike some of the past slogans, Canucks fans didn’t have a strong reaction, positively or negatively, to it. They just seem excited to see playoff hockey at Rogers Arena for the first time in nine years.

Why can’t we just go back to the “this is what we live for” campaign. The way you guys designed it to look like the cup was perfect. Why not reuse it — X – Ethan (@ethanfromvan) April 17, 2024

I haven’t felt this way since 2011 😭😭💙 — v (@ohcanucks) April 17, 2024

Let’s GOOOOOO! So ready for the playoffs baby — X-Dominik Sodin (@Dominik171888) April 17, 2024

Not done yet. Let’s keep it going. — samantha ivy (@samanthaivyyyy) April 17, 2024

LFGGG 😤 — y – Hughes is the GOAT (@Hughes4Norris) April 17, 2024

The Canucks wrap up the regular season Thursday in Winnipeg. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday, but Vancouver may not play its first game until Sunday or Tuesday, according to conflicting reports.

Their first-round opponent is most likely to be Nashville, but Vegas and Los Angeles are also possibilities.