Canucks have begun installing more new seats at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks have begun to get rid of the maroon seats at Rogers Arena.

The team has started to install black seats which will eventually be used across the entire stadium. As of right now, there are just a few rows in the lower bowl which have these new seats.

The recently installed black seats have more cushion, and each spot has its own cupholder. The cupholders for the aisle seats are on the armchair, while the ones in the middle of the row are attached to the row in front.

Here’s a close up of the new Vancouver Canucks seats. These are NOT VIP seats. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/CWSd1uohwO — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) October 8, 2024

The Canucks announced that they were getting rid of the maroon seats a while back, but not much progress had been made. The project is expected to be completed before next season.

These seats differ from the black VIP seats that occupy a few rows near centre ice. Those are for the WELL Health President’s Club and include the chance to see the players walk down the tunnel onto the ice.

The seat change is part of a wider upgrade the team has planned for Rogers Arena. The stadium is one of the oldest in the league, having hosted its first NHL season in 1995-96. Other aspects of the renovation include more televisions in the concourse and a new paint job on certain areas outside.

The Canucks kick off their new season tomorrow night against the Calgary Flames. The puck drops at 7 pm PT as the two Pacific Division foes try to get the season started on the right foot.