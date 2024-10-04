5 analytics models predict the Canucks upcoming season

The Vancouver Canucks head into the 2024-25 NHL season as one of the most unpredictable teams across the entire league.

They had an excellent season last year, but is that success sustainable? How will they fare with starting goalie Thatcher Demko sidelined to start the season with an incredibly rare injury?

There are a lot of question marks around the Canucks this season. With opening night just a few days away, several analytics models and media outlets from across the hockey world are making projections for what will happen. Here’s an overview of some of the most popular.

1. Dom Luszczyszyn: Canucks are top contenders (105 points)

Canucks fans have clashed with The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn in the past. They should have no qualms with his view of the team this year, as he projects them for 105 points. That’s the fourth-highest total of any team in his projection.

Luszczyszyn has also given the team the third-best odds to make the playoffs and the fourth-best chance at lifting the Stanley Cup. In this model, the Pacific Division squad is firmly among the league’s best teams.

The hockey analytics writer also had the most optimistic view of the Canucks heading into last year, although even his positive outlook fell 15 points short of their final total.

2. USA Today: Canucks are a strong team (103 points)

USA Today released its point projections for next season, and they have the Canucks finishing second in the Pacific Division with 103 points. They have the team winning 47 games, just a few shy of the 50 they reached last season.

USA Today has the team finishing seven points ahead of the third-place Vegas Golden Knights in the division, meaning that the Canucks are strongly ranked as the second-best team.

3. MoneyPuck: Firmly a playoff team (101 points)

Hockey analytics website MoneyPuck sees the Canucks as one of the NHL’s true contenders heading into this year. They have given the Canucks a 5.6% chance of winning it all, the seventh-best odds of any team.

The reigning Pacific Division champions have also been given an 80.4% chance of making the playoffs.

MoneyPuck has been high on this group in the past and gave them a great chance to win it all last year.

4. Evolving Hockey: Canucks are on a collision course with the Oilers (101 points)

## Team Point Projections ## Summer is officially over. The '24-25 NHL Regular Season begins today. We've got you covered with a little Team Point Projections overview. Get ready to set those expectations appropriately. https://t.co/vZG6BAo3Ey pic.twitter.com/CdzvPrj2np — Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) October 4, 2024

@EvolvingHockey is a popular hockey analytics account on X which puts out annual predictions for the league’s standings. This year, they predict the Canucks to break the 100-point mark and finish second in the division.

EvolvingHockey has the squad 10 points clear of the Seattle Kraken who they predict to come third in the division. This would put the Canucks firmly in a playoff spot and likely on track to play the Edmonton Oilers in the second round again.

5. FanDuel: Canucks take a step back (97 points)

Vegas oddsmakers have the most pessimistic outlook for this upcoming season. FanDuel Sportsbook has set the line for Canucks points next season at 97.5. That would mark a decline of more than 10 points compared to the 109 they finished with last year.

FanDuel has the Golden Knights at 99 points, meaning that they see the Canucks as the third-best team in the Pacific Division.