Every night market in Metro Vancouver you can eat at this summer

Summer is in full swing, and the temperature keeps getting hotter in Vancouver. That means it’s time to plan some fun for the cooler evenings.

Thankfully, Night Market season is upon us, which means that you and your friends can check out a number of exciting events around the region.

There’s great shopping to discover and live music and entertainment to enjoy. And let’s not forget the most important thing: all of the delicious food and drinks!

So let’s not delay! Here are 10 night markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this summer.

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.

When: Every other Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

What: Port Moody Night Markets will showcase dozens of vendors, food trucks, and breweries at Site B in Port Moody. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment.

When: July 19, August 9 and September 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Site B – 3012 Murray St, Port Moody

Admission: $5

What: Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market will be held at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard, across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and features kids’ activities, food trucks, and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup at Metropolis.

When: July 4 to 7, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this summer. Treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and a beer garden by Four Winds Brewing all evening long.

When: July 27 and August 4, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: The Red Barn — 6333 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free