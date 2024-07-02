Vancouver could get a blast of scorching hot weather this weekend

Scorching hot weather arrives in Metro Vancouver this weekend, with inland temperatures forecast to reach over 30°C.

After a cooler-than-usual June compared to the last three years — particularly the year of the heat dome in 2021 — July looks like it’ll be a bit hotter, though still comfortable by heat dome standards.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the average high this time of year is around 21.2°C, and the forecast currently calls for hotter-than-average temperatures.

While the forecast calls for highs of 24°C, 26°C, and 26°C on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, these temperatures don’t factor in the potential humidex or inland temperatures (away from the water).

On Friday, inland temperatures are forecast to hit 28°C, while on Saturday and Sunday, they’re expected to hit 31°C. Temperatures are expected to cool by a few degrees on Monday.

According to Vancouver Weather Records, those inland temperatures would be higher than Vancouver’s maximum temperature in June.

July brings several outdoor events to Vancouver that depend on nice weather, like the Honda Celebration of Lights, which begins on July 20. We’ll see if this weather holds up.

