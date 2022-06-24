8 hot summer restaurant openings in Vancouver to look forward to

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Jun 24 2022
Our favourite season is finally here, and with it comes some highly anticipated summer restaurant openings in Vancouver.

If the return of our much-loved patio season hasn’t gotten you jazzed up for the warmer months, we have several exciting openings to look forward to, and they are comin’ up quickly.

The countdown to epic eats is officially on for these buzz-worthy Vancouver summer restaurant openings.

Archer

Archer

Artistic rendering of Archer’s interior (Little Giant Architecture Interiors Inc)

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Claudio’s Ristorante

Claudio's Ristorante

Courtesy Claudio’s Ristorante

The spirit of Burnaby’s now-shuttered Pasta Amore will be carried into a new concept and location with Claudio’s Ristorante. Claudio’s plans to open to the public on July 9. Be sure to mark your calendar and check it out once it launches!

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

Fat Mao — Helmcken Street

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fat Mao 大發貓 (@fatmaonoodles)

A celebrated local chef is bringing his popular noodle joint to downtown Vancouver. Chef Angus An’s Fat Mao will be opening at 983 Helmcken Street in the Wall Centre. The second location for the Chinatown eatery, Fat Mao’s Helmcken Street outpost will launch this summer.

Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Instagram

To Live For Bakery

Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver by the end of the summer.

Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Motoretta Gelato

Motorino Gelato

Courtesy Motoretta Gelato

Previously announced as Motorino Gelato, Kitchen Table Restaurants is at it again with its delicious takeover of Vancouver with Motoretta. The new sweet spot will offer traditional Italian gelato made with local ingredients alongside granita, a semi-frozen treat hailing from Sicily, Italy.

Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Herrick

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Herrick (@theherrick)

Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Suyo

Suyo

Suyo Team (Courtesy Suyo)

Set to launch at 3475 Main Street, the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s, Suyo will offer diners a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes from chef/partner Ricardo Valverde.

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-322-1588

Instagram

Mello — Kerrisdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

The second Mello location is expected to launch at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale this summer. Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Instagram

