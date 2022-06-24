8 hot summer restaurant openings in Vancouver to look forward to
Our favourite season is finally here, and with it comes some highly anticipated summer restaurant openings in Vancouver.
If the return of our much-loved patio season hasn’t gotten you jazzed up for the warmer months, we have several exciting openings to look forward to, and they are comin’ up quickly.
The countdown to epic eats is officially on for these buzz-worthy Vancouver summer restaurant openings.
Archer
A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.
Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Claudio’s Ristorante
Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby
Fat Mao — Helmcken Street
A celebrated local chef is bringing his popular noodle joint to downtown Vancouver. Chef Angus An’s Fat Mao will be opening at 983 Helmcken Street in the Wall Centre. The second location for the Chinatown eatery, Fat Mao’s Helmcken Street outpost will launch this summer.
Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver
To Live For Bakery
Celebrated Vancouver-based vegan food blogger and business owner Erin Ireland will be opening a brick-and-mortar location for her popular brand in East Vancouver by the end of the summer.
Address: 1508 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Motoretta Gelato
Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
The Herrick
Moving into the former spot of Prohibition is The Herrick, a new cocktail club slash bar that promises to offer a “distinct experience.”
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Suyo
Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-322-1588
Mello — Kerrisdale
The second Mello location is expected to launch at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale this summer. Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.
Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver