8 hot summer restaurant openings in Vancouver to look forward to

Our favourite season is finally here, and with it comes some highly anticipated summer restaurant openings in Vancouver.

If the return of our much-loved patio season hasn’t gotten you jazzed up for the warmer months, we have several exciting openings to look forward to, and they are comin’ up quickly.

The countdown to epic eats is officially on for these buzz-worthy Vancouver summer restaurant openings.

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

The spirit of Burnaby’s now-shuttered Pasta Amore will be carried into a new concept and location with Claudio’s Ristorante. Claudio’s plans to open to the public on July 9. Be sure to mark your calendar and check it out once it launches!

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby