4 new eateries that opened at UBC this fall, and 2 more opening soon

Vancouver’s food scene is constantly evolving, with restaurants receiving new awards and new spots opening up all over the place. Just take a look at Fraser Street, which has six Michelin-approved restaurants within a five-block radius. But now, we want to draw your attention to the more academic side of Vancouver, which has an equally exciting food scene.

In the last couple of months, UBC’s food scene has been really popping off. Four new spots have opened on the campus, serving a wide variety of food to keep UBC students well-fed, and more restaurants are expected to open soon.

From dim sum to tacos, here’s your list of new eateries that have opened or will be opening at UBC soon.

Now open

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMS Student Nest at UBC (@ams_nest)

El Cartel opened in the lower level of the AMS Nest in August 2024, serving hungry students returning to classes a selection of Mexican-inspired street eats. The spot told Dished that it was one of the first to introduce Bulgogi Steak Tacos and Bulgogi Steak on Fries to the city.

Address: 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Food Services (@ubcfoodie)

Located on the second floor of Irving K Library, DaBao serves bao, dim sum, tarts, buns, and bubble tea.

“We’ve partnered with Kam Wai Dim Sum to offer authentic bao and dim sum times, and Pine House Bakery for all your favourite tarts, buns, and rolls,” said DaBao on the UBC Food website. “We’ll also be providing a wide range of bubble teas through Pearl Fever, as well as taro, sesame, and coconut lattes, along with espresso drinks.”

Address: Second floor of Irving K Library — 1961 East Mall, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipotle Canada (@chipotlecanada)

Burrito lovers need no explanation of Chipotle and its BYOB (build your own burrito) concept.

This is the chain’s seventeenth location in BC, bringing the company to 47 restaurants across Canada and over 3,500 locations across North America, Europe, and Kuwait.

Address: 6025 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

Blue Chip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC AMS Student Union (@ams_ubc)

Blue Chip isn’t necessarily a “new” food spot at UBC, but it recently moved into a bigger space. But don’t worry — it’s just steps away from its original spot in the nest. You’ll find all of your favourite drinks, sandwiches, and cookies at this new and better spot located at the previous spot of Pie R Squared.

Address: 6133 University Boulevard #1302, Vancouver

Instagram

Coming Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Big Way Hot Pot has some major expansion plans for Metro Vancouver, and UBC is one of them. The hot pot chain previously charged that this new UBC location would open sometime in September 2024, but we have yet to hear any updates, so keep your fingers crossed that it will open soon.

Address: #222 2155 Allison Road, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Bakery | Bakery Cafe (@swissbakeryyvr)

Swiss Bakery, which claims to be the home of “Vancouver’s first cronut,” is getting ready to open a new location at UBC.

Restaurants Agents, a commercial real estate agency, shared the news on its Instagram.

“Back-to-school season means some exciting new concepts coming at UBC campus!” said Restaurant Agents.

Swiss Bakery is best known for its array of tasty baked goods. In addition to cronuts, it serves artisanal breads, pretzels, croissants, and much more.

Address: 5970 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok