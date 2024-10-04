Michelin Vancouver: 2024 star and restaurant distinctions revealed

The wait is over, foodies! Michelin has revealed its anticipated 2024 selections for the Vancouver Guide.

Dished was onsite at the ceremony in Vancouver on October 3 to witness the action play out live.

Restaurants and chefs have now learned whether they earned Michelin stars, Bib Gourmands (good quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions.

The 2024 Vancouver restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between visits (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

So, without further delay, check out all the 2024 recipients.

2024 Michelin Star winner: Sushi Masuda

Sushi Masuda officially joins the exclusive list of Michelin-starred restaurants in Vancouver. The concept comes from chef-owner Yoji Masuda, a Vancouver-born sushi chef who trained and studied the art of sushi in Japanese restaurants before apprenticing in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

It’s a five-seat omakase experience with a seasonal menu that changes depending on what is fresh and available in both BC and from the Toyosu Market in Tokyo.

“Entering this humble five-seat counter that is tucked in the corner of an unrelated restaurant and through the glass doors of a print shop serves as a pointed reminder not to judge a book by its cover,” said Michelin.

“The plain, spare room is brought to life by the artfully simple, meticulous preparations of Chef Yoji Masuda, whose time spent in a top counter in Tokyo is amply apparent, though his own personality comes through. With the assistance of his wife Akari, who provides a warm, attentive hospitality, the meal proceeds gracefully, from an indulgent savoury ‘pudding’ of sweet, pure-tasting monkfish liver to a wonderfully gelatinous beltfish cooked with sake and kombu, before arriving at the impeccable nigiri, which showcase exceptional ingredients alongside a singular delicacy and precision.”

Address: 1066 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

2024 Bib Gourmand winner: Gary’s

Gary’s has joined the list of Bib Gourmand winners in Vancouver. The spot bills itself as “a nice place for nice people” and features a menu inspired by the simplicity of modern British cuisine and classic French technique.

“It’s easy to be won over by this convivial neighbourhood spot, which owes its easygoing charms to the combined efforts of partners Bailey Hayward and Mathew Bishop (who oversee the service and the kitchen, respectively),” said Michelin.

“To match the relaxed, friendly vibe, the cuisine is rustic and approachable, offering hearty dishes that draw inspiration from French country cooking, as in asparagus with saffron rouille, or pork collar with parsley sauce—and don’t miss out on the fluffy, freshly baked rye rolls, served with green garlic butter. For a final slather of indulgence, do order dessert, like a rum baba soaked with chamomile scented syrup and capped with a ribbon of decadent pistachio custard and a cloud of Chantilly.”

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Michelin Special Awards

Fraser Crawford, Kissa Tanto — Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award

Reverie Beall, AnnaLena — Michelin Sommelier Award

Bailey Hayward, Gary’s — Michelin Outstanding Service Award

Yoji Masuda, Sushi Masuda — Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award

Newly recommended in 2024

Bravo

Zab Bite

For a full list of previous Michelin star and Bib Gourmand winners, you can visit the Michelin Guide website.

