Five-block stretch in Vancouver now boasts six Michelin-approved restaurants

Michelin recently held its famous ceremony in Vancouver, during which it revealed which restaurants received Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands, and recommendations.

With the new additions, one specific stretch of Vancouver is getting some extra Michelin love — and no, we’re not talking about the Michelin Mile.

For those unfamiliar, the Micheline Mile is a stretch of Main Street that includes a whopping 10 different Michelin-approved spots. These restaurants include:

Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver (One Michelin Star)

Bar Susu — 209 E 6th Avenue, Vancouver (Recommended)

Burdock and Co — 2702 Main Street, Vancouver (One Michelin Star)

Bar Gobo — 237 Union Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

The Acorn — 3995 Main Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

Torafuku — 958 Main Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

Como Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver (Recommended)

Anh and Chi — 3388 Main Street, Vancouver (Bib Gourmand)

Sushi Hil — 3330 Main Street, Vancouver (Bib Gourmand)

Suyo Modern Peruvian — 3475 Main Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

Song (by Kin Kao) — 317 E Broadway, Vancouver (Bib Gourmand)

However, a lesser-known stretch of Michelin-approved spots is on Fraser Street, from E 28th to E 23rd Avenue, which is home to six of these restaurants.

This is home to the newly recommended Zab Bite and Bravo, which are across the street from each other. If you wanted to stop at each one of them at once, it would only take you 10 minutes of walking.

The restaurants include:

Zab Bite – Thai E-Sarn Cuisine — 4197 Fraser Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

Bravo — 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

Masayoshi — 4376 Fraser Street, Vancouver (One Michelin Star)

Say Mercy! — 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver (Bib Gourmand)

Bonjour Vietnam Bistro & Cocktail Bar — 3944 Fraser Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

Nammos Estiatorio — 3980 Fraser Street, Vancouver (Recommended)

And, with Michelin almost certainly returning for 2025, who knows how many other restaurants on Fraser Street will be added to the guide.

Is there a stretch of Vancouver that you think deserves some Michelin love? Let us know in the comments.

