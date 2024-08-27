FoodRestaurant Openings

DaBao Dim Sum and Bakery to open at UBC

Aug 27 2024
DaBao Dim Sum and Bakery to open at UBC

A new bakery offering dim sum is coming to UBC’s Vancouver campus.

Located on the second floor of Irving K Library, DaBao shared that it will serve bao, dim sumtarts, buns, and bubble tea.

“We’ve partnered with Kam Wai Dim Sum to offer authentic bao and dim sum times, and Pine House Bakery for all your favourite tarts, buns, and rolls,” said DaBao on the UBC Food website. “We’ll also be providing a wide range of bubble teas through Pearl Fever, as well as taro, sesame, and coconut lattes, along with espresso drinks.”

 

DaBao provides delicious and quick-service meals that are perfect for those who need on-the-go meals,” added the bakery.

An opening date has not yet been announced for the new bakery, so here’s hoping it’ll open before the start of the fall semester.

Will you be checking out this new dim sum spot? Let us know in the comments.

DaBao

Address: Second floor of Irving K Library — 1961 East Mall, Vancouver

