We’ve been following Big Way Hot Pot’s impressive expansion over the last few months, and now we officially have the location and rough opening dates for three of its soon-to-be-open spots.

Big Way posted the announcement on Instagram on August 28. The new locations will be at UBC, New Westminster, and Coquitlam.

For those unfamiliar, Big Way Hot Pot is a personal hot pot concept. Customers are given a bowl and sent down the long line of different toppings, adding whatever they want. Then, guests approach the counter and weigh their ingredients (you pay based on the weight of your bowl). After selecting a soup broth and spice level, bowls are delivered to the tables for customers to enjoy. It also offers a selection of tasty bubble tea options.

The UBC location is opening at #222 2155 Allison Road sometime in September 2024, just in time for the start of the semester.

It also shared that its New Westminster location will open in October 2024, right inside the New Westminster Skytrain Station at #344 800 Carnarvon Street. This is the former location of Hub Restaurant, which closed in June of this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Way Hot Pot•大味 (@bigway.hotpot)

Big Way is also opening a location in Coquitlam Centre at #2660 2929 Barnet Highway, the former location of Famoso Pizzeria.

But Big Way’s expansion news doesn’t stop there. The chain also shared that it will open two US locations in Los Angeles: 18904 Gale Avenue (opening October 2024) and #116 500 N Atlantic Boulevard (opening December 2024).

On its website, it says that it has Lougheed and Langley locations in the works as well.

Where do you think Big Way Hot Pot should open next? Let us know in the comments.

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok