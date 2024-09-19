Heads up, burrito lovers: Chipotle is preparing to open its new Vancouver location at UBC.

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Dished that a new location would be opening at 6025 University Boulevard. This is the former location of Tacomio, which closed all of its restaurants at the end of 2023.

This will be Chipotle’s 17th location in BC, bringing the company to 47 restaurants across Canada and over 3,500 locations across North America, Europe, and Kuwait.

The new location opens on Tuesday, September 24, and will feature a walk-up window that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders.

Additionally, the first 30 people in line will receive some complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

The opening also coincides with the launch of Chipotle’s new, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket, which will be available on menus for a limited time.

You can visit Chipotle UBC daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.

Are you excited about this new burrito spot? Let us know in the comments.

Chipotle UBC

Address: 6025 University Boulevard, Vancouver

