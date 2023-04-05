A new spot for exquisite Japanese cuisine has recently opened its doors in Richmond: Syu Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar.

Located at 6628 River Road, this spot offers authentic dishes in a pared-down, minimal environment.

The restaurant held its soft opening at the beginning of February, offering very limited seats open to folks hoping to try out its refined dining experience.

Syu does not yet have an operational website with a listed menu – only a link for reservations has been shared by the restaurant – but a preview of some of its dishes has been posted on its Instagram account, giving us a taste of what to expect here.

From stunning bento options to dishes like Tai Chazuke, Wagyu Beef Katsu, and Japanese whole fish specials, the menu here is nothing short of divine, especially for fans of seafood and Japanese cuisine.

As of March 15, the restaurant officially started offering lunch between the hours of 11:30 am and 2:30 pm. Syu is open for dinner from 5:30 to 10 pm, and reservations are recommended.

Syu Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar

Address: 6628 River Road #175, Richmond

