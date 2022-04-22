It seems that naughty treats are the of-the-moment thing right now.

After recently sharing the news that Lil Willy’s Waffle House – a penis-shaped waffle house – would be opening in Vancouver next month, Dished caught wind of a second dessert shop also opting for phallus-shaped waffles.

7-Inch Waffle House – with the particularly suggestive tagline “every inch counts” – will be opening up in Richmond in May.

The business shared on its Instagram account, “Did you know there is a ruler developed in Japan just for measuring thickness and length? Select customers will be given a free soft measuring tape during our grand opening in May!”

The desserts will measure seven inches long and will be made fresh all day with different toppings available.

7-Inch Waffle House tells Dished it will be serving “unique, arousing-shaped waffles (penis-shaped/vulva-shaped) dipped in different glossy chocolate dips with a choice of a variety of toppings that we will rotate.”

Flavours will include milk chocolate, white chocolate, and matcha chocolate – all with cheeky names like “BDSM” and “Creamy Cum.” Some toppings will include Skor bits, crushed Oreos, flaked coconut, and sprinkles.

This dessert concept has been trending in Asia as of late, originating in Taiwan, where the owner of 7-Inches tells us they first tried something like this.

“I love the idea of promoting sex positivity and love the idea of normalizing a taboo topic,” they shared.

“Ultimately, I was inspired by seeing two of these pop-ups in Eastern Canada, so I felt we definitely needed one here too.”

7-Inch Waffle House tells Dished that it’s still finalizing details but that the vibe will be an enchanted, magical forest, with a “pink floral garden” on the ceiling and walls.

It will only serve the penis-shaped waffles for the soft opening but will expand to offer vulva waffles at the grand opening.

The waffle house will be at 9111 Beckwith Road in Richmond. It aims to soft open in early May and will eventually be open seven days a week.