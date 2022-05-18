8 future towers in Metro Vancouver that will be taller than Shangri-La (RENDERINGS)

Traditionally, the tallest buildings in urban regions can be found in their metropolitan core area, but moving forward, that will no longer be the case in Metro Vancouver, which is emerging as an outlier in the world.

At least eight future towers are set to be taller than BC’s current tallest — Westbank’s Living Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver, which has a height of 659 ft (201 metres) with 57 storeys. Prior to the 2008 completion of Living-Shangri-La, the 2001-built, 491 ft (150 metres) One Wall Centre was the tallest building in Metro Vancouver.

But none of the eight forthcoming tall towers in this region are located inside Vancouver’s municipal borders. Seven of these future towers are located in Burnaby, while one is located in Surrey.

These are all transit-oriented developments; five future towers are immediately adjacent to a SkyTrain station, and three towers are just under a short 10-minute walking distance from a SkyTrain hub.

Various factors are driving the trend away from downtown Vancouver, with City of Vancouver policies suppressing heights through permitted zoning and unambitious area/community plans. An overarching added height restriction within Vancouver that trumps zoning and area/community plans is its strict policy of protecting mountain views at points of interest and public spaces through dozens of view cones, with the wide-sweeping View Cone 3.0 emanating from Queen Elizabeth Park being the most impactful for both the downtown Vancouver peninsula and Central Broadway.

Increasingly in recent years, city staff have also layered on an added informal policy of further limiting building heights and scaling back upper levels to reduce shadowing on public parks, intersections, and shopping streets.

As a result of the relative ambiguity, uncertainty, and greater cost of building within Vancouver, developers and those backing their construction financing are turning to Metro Vancouver’s traditional suburban communities.

Housing demand, and to a certain extent job space as well, that is centred in Vancouver, is increasingly being forced out of the city’s jurisdiction, leading to the rise of new skylines in the distance. Chipping away at Vancouver through their policies of economic growth, housing options, and transit-oriented development, the suburban municipal governments also stand to benefit from increased revenue through development, and new residents and businesses paying property taxes.

This trend is expected to greatly accelerate, and there are both tangible and intangible implications to the detriment of Vancouver.

Under Vancouver’s existing policies, there is only one parcel of land that holds allowances for a tower that exceeds the height of Living Shangri-La, but it would come well short of being the region’s new tallest. The southwest corner of the intersection of Burrard Street and West Georgia Street — currently occupied by a mid-rise office building with the Hermes flagship store — carries the permitted potential of a 700 ft (213-metre) tower. This site’s tall maximum height is permitted under the city’s West End Plan, and there are no view cones that curb the potential of this site.

But there is certainly interest with building taller in downtown Vancouver. A mixed-use redevelopment concept for the Hudson’s Bay parkade block by Holborn Group that surfaced in 2020 included a tall tower likely well over 800 ft (244 metres). It was just one concept being considered internally by the developer, which has yet to submit a formal rezoning application for the site. However, the redevelopment’s potential height is greatly limited by view cones, similar to the restrictions on the TELUS Garden office tower and the proposed Hudson’s Bay redevelopment across the street.

Beyond the downtown Vancouver peninsula, but still within the city, the two tallest building sites are set for Oakridge Municipal Town Centre and the vicinity of the intersection of Granville Street and West Broadway.

Earlier this year, Vancouver City Council approved a revised rezoning for Westbank’s Oakridge Park (Oakridge Centre) redevelopment that allows a 518 ft (158-metre) tower with 52 storeys, which will mainly contain market rental housing.

Another relatively taller tower that was recently approved by city council is within the Broadway Plan area — a 407 ft (124 metres) tower by PCI Developments with 39 storeys at 1477 West Broadway, right above SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station, with rental housing, office uses, and retail. The area around this future station will see the tallest heights permissible in the entirety of the Broadway Plan.

Earlier this year, construction reached completion on Reliance Properties’ One Burrard Place near the north end of the Burrard Street Bridge in downtown Vancouver. It currently stands as Vancouver’s third tallest building, with a height of 550 ft (168 metres) with 54 storeys.

But One Burrard Place will be eclipsed in late 2022 or early 2023, when construction tops out on Westbank’s nearby The Butterfly tower, which will reach 556 ft (170 metres) with 57 storeys.

Shortly after by 2027, the title of Vancouver’s third tallest building will be passed to Bravia Group’s The Curv — a 586 ft (179 metres) tower with condominiums, rental housing, and social housing, located on the same city block as The Butterfly. Its rezoning was approved in 2020.

There is also a proposal by Intracorp to build a 580 ft (177 metres) mixed-use tower at 1045 Haro Street in downtown Vancouver, but the project’s height faces some resistance from city staff due to its perceived shadowing impacts on Robson Street to the north.

Briefly, for about just one year upon topping out in 2015, Holborn Group’s Paradox Hotel Vancouver (former Trump Tower) in downtown Vancouver carried the sole title of the region’s second tallest tower. Beginning in 2016, it shared that title with Appia Development’s Altus at their Solo District complex in Burnaby’s Brentwood Town Centre. Both towers reach a height of 616 ft (188 metres).

The fourth tallest buildings in the region are currently located at SHAPE Properties’ The Amazing Brentwood mall development. The 2020-built twin towers of Brentwood One and Brentwood Two reach a height of 611 ft (186 metres).

Here are Metro Vancouver’s eight future tallest buildings from shortest to tallest, including the new tallest building west of Toronto, and the new tallest office building in the region:

Height: 692 ft (211 metres)

692 ft (211 metres) Floors: 66

66 Location: 4653-4673 Kingsway and 4638-4670 Hazel Street, Burnaby

4653-4673 Kingsway and 4638-4670 Hazel Street, Burnaby SkyTrain station: Metrotown

Metrotown Status: Formal proposal

Formal proposal Uses: Condominiums, market rental housing, below-market rental housing, office, retail

Condominiums, market rental housing, below-market rental housing, office, retail Developer/owner: Anthem Properties

Anthem Properties Architect: Chris Dikeakos Architects

Height: 708 ft (216 metres); this will be the first building to exceed the height of Living Shangri-La

708 ft (216 metres); this will be the first building to exceed the height of Living Shangri-La Floors: 64

64 Location: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby SkyTrain station: Metrotown

Metrotown Status: Under construction; 2024 completion targeted

Under construction; 2024 completion targeted Uses: Condominiums, office, retail

Condominiums, office, retail Developer/owner: Onni Group

Onni Group Architect: IBI Group

Height (estimated only): 700+ ft (213+ metres)

700+ ft (213+ metres) Floors (estimated only): 70+

70+ Location: 4444-4488 Kingsway, Burnaby

4444-4488 Kingsway, Burnaby SkyTrain station: Metrotown

Metrotown Status: Proposal (precise design details have not been released at this time; more details later in 2022)

Proposal (precise design details have not been released at this time; more details later in 2022) Uses: Condominiums, market rental housing, below-market rental housing, office, hotel, retail

Condominiums, market rental housing, below-market rental housing, office, hotel, retail Developer/owner: Bosa Properties

Bosa Properties Architect: unknown

Height: 755 ft (230 metres)

755 ft (230 metres) Floors: 65

65 Location: 6403 Nelson Avenue, Burnaby

6403 Nelson Avenue, Burnaby SkyTrain station: Metrotown

Metrotown Status: Under construction; 2025 completion targeted

Under construction; 2025 completion targeted Uses: Condominiums, retail

Condominiums, retail Developer/owner: Concord Pacific

Concord Pacific Architect: IBI Group

Height: 738 ft (225 metres); Metro Vancouver’s future tallest office building

738 ft (225 metres); Metro Vancouver’s future tallest office building Floors: 47

47 Location: 10275 City Parkway, Surrey

10275 City Parkway, Surrey SkyTrain station: Surrey Central

Surrey Central Status: Approved

Approved Uses: Office, education/institutional, retail

Office, education/institutional, retail Developer/owner: City of Surrey

City of Surrey Architect: Hariri Pontarini Architects and Adamson Architects

Height: 782 ft (239 metres)

782 ft (239 metres) Floors: 73

73 Location: 9850 Austin Road and 9858-9898 Gatineau Place, Burnaby

9850 Austin Road and 9858-9898 Gatineau Place, Burnaby SkyTrain station: Lougheed Town Centre

Lougheed Town Centre Status: Formal proposal

Formal proposal Uses: Condominiums, office, retail

Condominiums, office, retail Developer/owner: Pinnacle International Development

Pinnacle International Development Architect: JYOM Architecture

Height: 794 ft (242 metres)

794 ft (242 metres) Floors: 76

76 Location: 9850 Austin Road and 9858-9898 Gatineau Place, Burnaby

9850 Austin Road and 9858-9898 Gatineau Place, Burnaby SkyTrain station: Lougheed Town Centre

Lougheed Town Centre Status: Formal proposal

Formal proposal Uses: Condominiums, hotel, retail

Condominiums, hotel, retail Developer/owner: Pinnacle International Development

Pinnacle International Development Architect: JYOM Architecture