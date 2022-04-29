World's tallest Passive House green building in Vancouver moving forward

Downtown Vancouver’s future third tallest and greenest building is moving forward to launch. In fact, it will also be the world’s tallest certified Passive House green building.

The 60-storey, mixed-housing tenure tower that is set to rise at the mid-block site of 1059-1075 Nelson Street — between Thurlow and Burrard streets — has now been named CURV.

Since seeing its rezoning application approved by Vancouver City Council in June 2020, the project’s ownership has changed hands from Vancouver-based Henson Developments to Montreal-based Brivia Group, which completed its acquisition last fall.

As well, the project has gone through some minor exterior design changes after the city’s Urban Design Panel review, and the development permit application was subsequently approved earlier this month.

The tower will contain a total of 501 homes, including 102 units of social housing and 49 secured market rental homes on the lower floors, and 350 market condominium homes on the levels above.

Various common amenities for residents will be scattered across the building, including a children’s outdoor play area and ground level, and a significant amenity on the tower rooftop level that includes a hot tub, lounge area, BBQ kitchen with dining area.

“Designed to harness its own energy, deliver ultra-filtered air and attenuate noise from outside, CURV will be the most energy-efficient structure of its type ever built,” said Kheng Ly, president and CEO of Brivia Group, highlighting the Passive House benefits.

Passive House reduces emissions compared to traditional residential towers, and residents in such buildings benefit from improved insulation that reduces energy bills, reduces noise, and enables consistent indoor temperature year-round.

“We hope it will quickly become a blueprint for future towers around the world as cities push for a more sustainable future. The idea of a super-tall Passive House tower is especially fitting in a city with such high environmental aspirations. CURV will be an eco-friendly landmark, contributing to Vancouver’s iconic skyline,” said Ly.

The tower was designed by WKK Architects’ Tom Wright, who is the internationally renowned British designer of Burj Al Arab in Dubai, and has made CURV his first building in North America. Interior design will be performed by Andres Escobar of New York-based Lemay + Escobar.

Wright’s design for CURV is said to resemble the water that surrounds the coastline of the downtown Vancouver peninsula.

Although the structure itself will have a height of 586 ft (179 metres), it will appear far taller than it really is as it sits on the highest geographical elevation of downtown. Its geodetic height — accounting for both the structure’s height and the elevation from sea level — will be 724 ft (221 metres), effectively contributing to the growing skyline.

The nearby Sheraton One Wall Centre has benefited from being at this highest point as well, and Westbank’s adjacent The Butterfly tower currently under construction will gain the appearance of added height, too.

Brivia is planning to launch its condominium sales for CURV in Fall 2022. The developer was unable to provide a potential start year for construction, but they are targeting completion by 2027.