City of Surrey proposing to build Metro Vancouver's tallest office tower (RENDERINGS)

There are now more details and updated designs of the City of Surrey’s plans to build one of Metro Vancouver’s most significant commercial developments, immediately west of SkyTrain Surrey Central Station.

Next week, Surrey City Council will begin deliberations on city staff’s rezoning application for 10275 City Parkway — the 3.4-acre, city-owned site, known as the Centre Block, composed of the former North Surrey Recreation Centre, TransLink’s Surrey Central bus loop, and a surface parking lot.

Daily Hive Urbanized previously reported on the redevelopment concept, which is being pursued by the municipal government as a significant economic development catalyst for Surrey City Centre’s Central Business District, and a revenue generator. The project was originally conceived by the Surrey City Development Corporation, a for-profit real estate development firm owned by the city, which was dissolved and absorbed by the municipality last year.

Designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects and Adamson Architects, there would be two towers interconnected by a large podium spanning the recreation centre and bus loop sites.

The first phase consists of a 738-ft-tall (225 m), 47-storey office tower closer to the northeast corner of the site, making it not only one of Metro Vancouver’s tallest buildings, but also the tallest office building — exceeding The Stack currently under construction in downtown Vancouver.

A second phase to the west entails a 328-ft-tall (100 m), 19-storey office tower, proposed as a timber structure.

Altogether, both towers would have a combined total floor area of 1.37 million sq ft — comparable to the 1.5 million sq ft of the original four office towers of Bentall Centre, and the 1.3 million sq ft of The Post redevelopment.

The uses include 1.18 million sq ft AAA office space, 153,000 sq ft of institutional space, and 23,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space. According to the municipal government, Surrey City Centre is currently underserved with qualify office space, as demand exceeds supply. The federal government is speculated to be a major anchor tenant of this office space.

Overall, the floor area ratio density is a floor area that is 7.5 times larger than the site.

The third and fourth phases of Centre Block are slated for the southernmost parcel — the surface parking lot front by 102 Avenue, closest to Central City. The municipal government anticipates Simon Fraser University (SFU) will acquire this parking lot for the future development and expansion of its campus, entailing a 20-storey tower with 486,000 sq ft of floor area and an 11-storey building with 268,000 sq ft of floor area.

Not including the yet-to-be-determined SFU lot, there is potentially enough job space in the first and second phases to employ about 10,000 people, which would heighten foot traffic to a level that greatly enhances the vibrancy of the city centre, and propel public transit ridership.

Updated artistic renderings for the redevelopment show a scaled-back, but still significant, new public realm and SkyTrain station renovation concept.

The glass canopy that would provide cover for the plaza, spanning the length of the site’s east perimeter, now has smaller structural elements and does not span over the street. This plaza is intended to be a public realm continuation of Civic Plaza to the south.

The renovated Surrey Central Station concept is now a standalone design, instead of being a continuous part of the plaza’s canopy in the last iteration. It calls for a relatively simple glass roof and enclosure for the station platform level — replicating the form of the existing roof — as well as renovated and expanded entrances, and new additional retail and restaurant units to help liven up the station and plaza.

Previous concept:

Revised concept:

To accommodate the development, the existing bus loop would be replaced by a new on-street bus exchange, with passenger unloading on the north side of 102 Avenue (westbound) and boarding on the south side of Central Avenue (eastbound) opposite of Civic Plaza. An off-site bus layover facility would be built west of University Drive.

Extensive road work is part of this project, including new traffic signals, and mid-block pedestrian crossing at 102 Avenue and Central Avenue.

Previous concept:

Revised concept:

Other than the BC Parkway along University Drive and the City Centre Greenway along 102 Avenue, no bike lanes are planned to reduce the number of conflicts with the significantly high volume of pedestrians anticipated in the area.

Based on a traffic impact analysis, the city conservatively estimates 40% will use public transit, and 5% will walk and cycle, with the remainder arriving by vehicle.

Six underground levels will provide 2,195 vehicle parking stalls and a yet-to-be-determined number of bike parking spaces.

Previous concept:

Revised concept: