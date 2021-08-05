World's largest condo bike amenity to be built into Metro Vancouver's future tallest tower

In a real effort to increase the use of cycling as a mode of transportation, an upcoming major redevelopment at the northeast corner Metropolis at Metrotown mall will incorporate a 50,000 sq ft bike amenity facility.

Concord Pacific announced today its Concord Metrotown project will have the world’s largest and most comprehensive bike amenity ever planned for a condominium project.

The entire bike amenity spans the floor plate of the second level of the two-storey podium that serves as the base of three condominium towers, including a tower that will be Metro Vancouver’s new tallest building with a height of 755 ft containing 65 storeys.

What makes this bike parkade unique is not only its surreal capacity for 1,500 bikes in secure and efficient spaces, but also its high-quality amenities for residents.

There will be a gear room, indoor bike loop, spin studio, two bike lounges, a washing bay, change and shower facilities, and large skylights that bring in natural light from the podium rooftop’s 66,000 sq ft outdoor amenity space.

Multiple dedicated bike elevators will bring residents and their bikes from the second level to the ground level, leading to a future bike lane in the area.

“From the top down our President and CEO, Terry Hui, is committed to cycling. It’s truly the axis of where sustainability and wellness meet,” said Peter Webb, the Senior Vice-President of Concord Pacific, in a statement.

“Amenities like this not only support sustainable commuting they foster healthy micro communities within the development and encourage residents to get outside and take advantage of the outdoors together. Significant biking infrastructure and accessibility will be an important piece of all our next generation communities.”

The developer states the current uptake of its bike parkades at its existing condominium buildings is currently quite low, but they believe this can be increased from the luxurious design of the Metrotown facility, which provides a higher degree of security.

To celebrate the developer’s “commitment to cycling culture,” Concord Pacific will be hosting the Concord Metrotown Bike Festival on Sunday, August 22, 2022, right on the site of the future redevelopment. There will be activities and programming for families, topped off with the Tour de Concord race on a closed course bordering the site.

The entire three-tower redevelopment is expected to reach completion by 2025. The first tower with 45 storeys containing 429 condominium homes has seen well over half of its units sold. All three towers will have a total floor area of about 1.2 million sq ft for a total of about 1,400 homes.

A retail and restaurant component totalling 30,000 sq ft of space is located on the ground level of the podium.

Concord Metrotown accounts for just one separate component of the overall long-term redevelopment of the entire Metropolis at Metrotown site into a high-density, mixed-use district that establishes the core of Burnaby’s downtown Metrotown.