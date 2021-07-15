Stunning views from the penthouse of Vancouver's third tallest tower (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The construction site of the Burrard Place complex near the northern end of the Burrard Street Bridge in downtown Vancouver is a hive of activity.

Just under 200 workers are currently in the process of completing the final stages of work on the first two buildings, ahead of the scheduled completion before the end of this year.

Daily Hive Urbanized was provided with an exclusive tour on Wednesday of the complex’s construction progress, specifically a preview of the landmark One Burrard Place — the third tallest building in Vancouver, standing at a height of 550 ft (168 metres) with 54 storeys.

I had the opportunity to check out the 2-storey penthouse of One Burrard Place, the 3rd tallest building in Vancouver. Completion later in 2021. The views are unreal. #vanre pic.twitter.com/t5u9t0kZcQ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 16, 2021

Northern view from the rooftop of One Burrard Place. #vanre pic.twitter.com/ev37U0YHn8 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 16, 2021

All 394 condominium homes were sold more than five years ago, including the single penthouse unit over two floors spanning an indoor living space of 7,600 sq ft.

It was originally envisioned to be two separate penthouses, but a buyer acquired both units and requested the developer, Reliance Properties, to combine the spaces into a single penthouse with extensive customization.

A private in-suite elevator even provides added vertical circulation between all floors of the penthouse.

The penthouse features four bedrooms, a handful of bathrooms, a mezzanine overlooking the living room, and an expansive outdoor terrace with a wading pool — facing the southwest, with views of the city skyline, Stanley Park, English Bay, Vancouver Westside, and the mountains.

With the penthouse occupying the entirety of the tower’s two floors, the unit’s occupants will have 360-degree views of Metro Vancouver.

The developer did not disclose the value of the penthouse sale in 2015.

Down below at the podium level, on the sixth floor, all residents in One Burrard Place will have access to a comprehensive 30,000 sq ft indoor amenity facility, complete with a full-length lap swimming pool, hot tub, change rooms, and large fitness gym. This luxurious, club-like amenity will be staffed with on-site concierge.

Additional amenities on this floor include study and social space, sound proof rooms for music practices, an adult lounge, dining room with kitchen, and a large outdoor deck with yoga space and lounge area.

Office workers in the adjacent The Offices at Burrard Place building and the future 2 Burrard Place tower will also have seamless shared access to the amenity space in One Burrard Place.

An enclosed glass bridge spans over the mid-block, north-south driveway and pedestrian pathway between the office building and the main tower’s amenity level, while the podium of 2 Burrard Place will include a direct entrance.

Public realm considerations have also led to the inclusion of a mid-block, east-west connection between Burrard and Hornby streets.

One Burrard Place’s podium also includes about 53 market rental homes over two levels, 60,000 sq ft of strata office over three levels, and a minor retail space on the ground level totalling roughly 4,000 sq ft, which has yet to be leased.

The Offices building to the west, fronting Burrard Street with 14 storeys, will have about 140,000 sq ft of office space. The developer has indicated that the office space has not been leased, but there is significant interest, including potentially for post-secondary education uses.

The lower floors of the office building include a new replacement Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown dealership spanning 35,000 sq ft, and a minor restaurant unit of approximately 1,500 sq ft.

Burrard Place’s third tower, 2 Burrard Place, will be immediately north of One Burrard Place on a mid-block Hornby Street site with an adjoining podium. This 368-ft-tall, 35-storey tower includes 239 condominium homes, which recently launched, with over 100 units sold within the first two days.

The developer has indicated that sales for this building have since well surpassed the halfway mark — a strong sign of the downtown Vancouver condominium market’s rebound after experiencing a dearth of activity for the last four years.

Within the podium levels of 2 Burrard Place, there will be 27 market rental homes, 40,000 sq ft of office space, and 5,000 sq ft of ground-level retail and restaurant space. Construction on 2 Burrard Place is anticipated to begin in 2022 for a 2025 completion.

IBI Group designed One Burrard Place, while Bing Thom Architects is behind the sculpted office building, and Neil Denari of Los Angeles-based NMDA and Vancouver-based Bingham Hill Architects are responsible for 2 Burrard Place.

Reliance Properties is also planning a fourth tower immediately north of 2 Burrard Place, right at the southwest corner of the intersection of Davie Street and Hornby Street, replacing the 7-Eleven. However, it is still in the pre-application review stage with the municipal government.

The fourth tower, also designed by NMDA and Bingham Hill Architects, is significantly sculpted within its upper levels due to view cone height restrictions and to address shadowing considerations by city staff. This will be a rental housing tower with 158 secured market rental homes, plus 27,500 sq ft of office space and 4,400 sq ft of ground-level retail and restaurant space.