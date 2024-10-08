Just moved to Vancouver? Here are 10 things you need to do this fall

Vancouver is certainly a popular place, drawing in new residents every year enticed by its combination of opportunity and beauty.

Congratulations on your decision to make a fresh start — sometimes making the move can be the scariest part.

Whether it was school, work, or the mountains that drew you to Vancouver, we can help you make the most of your first fall in BC’s biggest city.

This classic and transit-accessible hike is a right of passage for Vancouverites. It’s steep and it’s gruelling, but at least it’s over quickly. It’s a one-way trail, so after you sweat on the way up, you’ll purchase a download pass to take the gondola back down.

You can’t get around downtown on an adorable little ferry in just any city, so take advantage of what Vancouver has to offer. Catch one of these in Yaletown, Olympic Village, Granville Island, or Kitsilano.

Vancouver has a thriving culinary scene, with some restaurants getting Michelin stars and others earning celebrity shoutouts.

This is a Vancouver favourite for a reason — it’s simply stunning. Fall is the perfect time to see it once the crowds of summer tourists dissipate. Bring your bike, rent an e-scooter, or simply walk this 10-kilometre loop.

Try some delicious food from the market and eat outside by the water. Just be careful of the seagulls that also want a bite.

Hit a suspension bridge

The North Shore mountains aren’t just special because of their peaks. The suspension bridges over the gullies are pretty awe-inspiring too.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park requires a ticket but includes attractions such as treetop walkways and a cliff walk. Show proof you live in BC to convert your single ticket into an annual pass for no extra charge.

Lynn Canyon suspension bridge is free to visit, and also very cool. It’s connected to rivers and hiking trails in Lynn Valley.

Hockey is Canada’s game, and the Vancouver Canucks are the pride of the city. Get to know the local players and cheer them on at Rogers Arena.

One of the world’s most beautiful drives begins right at our doorstep. Head up to Squamish or Whistler for the day and stop at jaw-dropping viewpoints.

It’s a uniquely Vancouver tradition to set off fireworks on Halloween. Even though some municipalities have tried to ban the practice, it’s a habit that’s hard to break. This year, Halloween coincides with the start of Diwali, and there could be extra firepower come the end of the month. Some professional displays are also planned around the region.

Invest in a waterproof rain jacket

Fall and winter storms in Vancouver are no joke, and you’ll need good gear to keep dry. With the right gear, the rain may not bother you at all.