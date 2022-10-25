Costumes, candies, and fireworks — it’s not hard to guess which one of these Halloween traditions is illegal for most of the year.

Some Metro Vancouver cities make fireworks legal for just the one day, and residents throughout the region take the opportunity to revel in the relaxed regulations on October 31.

But not all municipalities are created equal, and some have an outright ban on the loud and colourful displays.

Vancouver enacted a fireworks ban in 2021, forbidding the sale and launching of fireworks except by certified fireworks technicians. But many Halloween revellers paid the ban little heed last year and set off fireworks anyway.

Whether you love them or hate them, fireworks are a popular tradition in Metro Vancouver. Here’s where you can legally set them off, and the process involved to do it.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Fireworks can only be set off by a technician who holds a federal certificate and a municipal fire permit.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? YES.

Fireworks can be set off with a permit on October 31 from 6 to 10 pm.

Fireworks can be purchased with a permit between October 25 and 31.

You must be 19 or older to qualify for a permit.

Permit applications cost $5.

Permits can be applied for online.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

The sale, possession, and discharge of fireworks are banned.

The only exception is a public display by a certified professional.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? YES.

Fireworks can be set off on October 31, but only between 5 to 10 pm.

Permits can be bought at Fire Station 1 at 760 16th Street from October 24 to 28

Permits cost $5.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? YES.

Fireworks can only be set off on October 31 by people 18 or older.

The sale of fireworks is illegal in Burnaby.

Must be used on private property.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? YES.

Fireworks can be set off on October 31 between 4 pm and midnight by a permit-holder.

A permit can be applied for by anyone 18 years of age or older.

Roman candles are not allowed.

Fireworks can’t be sold in New Westminster.

High-hazard fireworks are banned without a special permit

Low-hazard fireworks may only be possessed between October 28 and October 31.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Richmond has a ban on the sale, purchase, possession and use of fireworks.

Licensed fireworks supervisors may apply for a permit.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Only a holder of a firework permit may possess fireworks at any time.

A fire permit can only be issued to people who apply with a letter of permission, a fireworks safety plan, an event description and proof of comprehensive general liability insurance.

Fireworks are never allowed to be sold in Delta.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Fireworks are banned in Surrey unless you have a special permit.

Permits are given only to people with a Natural Resources Canada Fireworks Supervisor Card.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Firework permits can only be obtained by individuals who have obtained a Fireworks Supervisor’s Certificate from Natural Resources Canada.

Permits are only granted to people with valid a business licence.

Permit fees are $1,500.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Firework permits can only be obtained by individuals who have obtained a Fireworks Supervisor’s Certificate from Natural Resources Canada.

Permit applications cost $1,000.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? YES.

Must register fireworks display with the City of Port Moody.

Can you use fireworks on Halloween? NO.

Special permits can be applied for at the Coquitlam Fire/Rescue Department.

Permit applications cost $50 for low-hazard and $100 for high-hazard fireworks.