Spooky season is here! Get ready to have a ghoulishly good time as Canyon Frights is returning to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, and it promises a fun-filled experience for all ages.

From Friday, October 11, to Thursday, October 31, the park will transform into a Halloween wonderland, adorned in orange glowing lights that create the perfect backdrop for some ghostly surprises. Expect spooky decor, piles of pumpkins, and seasonal festivities galore.

You’ll be in for some delightful frights as you step into the haunted forest and meet your spirited hosts, Elizabeth and Mac, the former owners of Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. The duo might just pop up throughout the park where you least expect it…

Oh, and if you decide to take a stroll along the cliffwalk, be careful, because you’re sure to run into a giant eight-legged friend… Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

For little monsters, there’s set to be a variety of kid-friendly activities and games throughout the event, from the Creepy Canyon Quest scavenger hunt to interactive carts. There will also be spellbinding live entertainment every night at the Loggers’ Grill Plaza — so there’s plenty of fun for everyone.

If you get a little peckish as you explore, make a pit stop at The Cliff House Restaurant & Bar. Here, you’ll find some limited-time snacks and beverages like the Peek-a-Boo-Tini, Dracula Bite Hot Chocolate, Harvest Gnocchi, and Autumn Spice Apple Pie.

But that’s not all! Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm, you’ll have the chance to get up close to a Great Horned Owl and be within wing’s reach of a Falcon at Raptors Ridge.

These majestic birds of prey might not be so spooky but they’re definitely jaw-dropping, so you’ll want to check them out.

Tickets for Canyon Frights are on sale now. Grab yours in advance online — or if you’re a BC resident, snag yourself an annual pass and keep the fun going all year.

Ready? Don your best family-friendly Halloween costumes and prepare to have a boo-tiful time!

When: Friday, October 11, to Thursday, October 31

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Day passes start from $71.95 – Available here