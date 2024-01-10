24 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this January

23 companies in Vancouver are hiring in January. (Parks Canada/Instagram | Mobify)

It’s that time of year many of us have created goals for 2024. So, if one of your career goals is a major career shift, January is a great month to take the leap with hundreds of jobs available in Vancouver.

Here are the offers on the table this January.

Canada’s national police service is currently looking to hire people for several civilian jobs across Canada, and many of the roles listed online don’t require college degrees.

In BC, the RCMP is searching for administrative assistants (inventory). In this role, you’ll be providing budget and financial support and interpreting and processing court documents. Other duties include assisting in record management, providing administrative support in a police environment, and transcribing audio statements in English. The salary ranges from $50,821 to $60,130.

The Pepsi Company (PepsiCo) is hiring for some jobs in Metro Vancouver that’ll have your wallet soda-lighted.

From seasonal roles to full-time jobs that pay surprisingly well, there’s something that could work for any background or range of experience.

Pepsi is hiring merchandisers, production workers, drivers, and more.

Students looking to take the Pepsi challenge with some off-season work could look to the warehouse worker position, which pays $18.71 per hour. If merchandising interests you, the full-time position offers $22.71 per hour for starting pay. Or, if you’ve got some technical and maintenance know-how, Pepsi is hiring a field service technician, and that role can pay up to $47.62, depending on our experience and qualifications.

For a complete list of jobs being offered by Pepsi, click here. Parks Canada View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada)

If you’re a student in Canada looking for job opportunities that involve the beautiful outdoors, you’re in luck because Parks Canada is now accepting applications for its 2024 summer jobs. Every year, the National Parks organization employs over 3,000 students and temporary workers to fill a range of various roles, including visitor services, science and resource conservation, marketing, maintenance, and administration. This means you could be spending your entire summer working at a beautiful national park or a conservation area. Compensation varies depending on the roles, and Parks Canada said that student positions are paid according to years of study, ranging between $16.84 and $24 per hour. Other entry-level seasonal positions may offer up to $30 an hour. Those who are looking to apply can start the application process here. Canadian Tire Canadian Tire is currently hiring for several job openings across Canada. “Diverse talent. Unique perspectives. Inclusive teams. We’re building a workplace where everyone feels they belong and is empowered to thrive,” reads the company’s career website. “We’re making inclusion part of our DNA. It is becoming how we work together, serve customers, and build communities from coast to coast to coast.” In Langley, the company is searching to full an Automotive Service Advisor role.

McDonald’s

There are dozens of jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Vancouver, including part-time and full-time positions. The popular fast-food restaurant is searching for crew members, shift managers, line cooks, guest experience leaders, and maintenance staff.

McDonald’s offers staff access to education and skills-development opportunities and flexible hours. Here, you can be rewarded with discounts, incentives, and recognition perks.

The starting hourly wage for a cashier and line cook is $16.70 and for a maintenance worker is $18.25.

Find a list of job opportunities on its website.

City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is responsible for ensuring our city’s day-to-day operations run smoothly and effectively. So, there are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise.

The City is hiring for dozens of vacant positions across departments, including:

A food service worker, which pays between $23.12 to $27.04 per hour

An on-call library public service associate, which pays between $23.86 to $27.98 per hour

Or an aquatic leader, which pays between $27.98 to $32.87 per hour.

These are just a few of the dozens of jobs available at the City.

For more information and to apply, check out the City website here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of New Westminster (@new_westminster)

The City of New Westminster has some sweet employment opportunities for people looking for work right now.

Tucked along the Fraser River and full of quaint places to eat and shop, New Westminster is even older than Vancouver.

Some positions the City is hiring for include a corporate officer (which pays more than $140,000 a year), labourers (which pays $32.88 an hour), and power line technicians (which pay $51.28 an hour).

For more information and to apply, check out the City website here.

Earls

Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver.

The company is hiring hosts, cooks, server assistants, and dishwashers.

The hourly pay for these positions ranges anywhere between $16.75 to $25 an hour.

Whether you are looking to commit to a full-time job or just looking for flexible part-time work, there are many vacant jobs.

At Earls, you can take advantage of the mentorship programs, in-house hospitality and culinary training programs, and even an employee discount.

Explore the job opportunities available across the Metro Vancouver region here.

City of Coquitlam

The City of Coquitlam, which calls itself one of BC’s top employers is hiring for several well-paying jobs.

The City is offering well-paying jobs like Recreation Instructors. This position has an hourly rate range of $30.00 to $45.00 per hour.

Coquitlam is also searching for someone to fill inclusion support leader and sports services program attendant roles.

Check out a full list of job postings here.

Vancouver International Airport

The Vancouver International Airport has many job opportunities, including administrative assistants, IT support technicians, firefighters, and electricians among other opportunities.

There are 48 positions open.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) works to improve the standard of living and quality of life for all Canadians by promoting a labour force that is highly skilled, its website says.

Perks here include “exceptional” family-friendly benefits, defined benefit pension plans, and supporting employees’ lifelong learning are some of the reasons why ESDC is one of Canada’s top employers.

It’s hiring for a variety of positions across the country, including many that don’t require any experience.

Find a list of available positions here.

Provincial Health Services Authority

If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow British Columbians, you might find purpose in working for PHSA.

With good benefits, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

PHSA is offering career opportunities across the Lower Mainland – from casual and part-time to full-time work.

There are vacant positions for registered nurses, administrative and technology services lead, radiation therapist, air conditioning mechanic, and carpenters among thousands of other positions across the province.

Wages range widely depending on the job.

For the complete list of jobs, click here.

The Canadian government is looking to fill 50 positions in its Department of Justice, and these roles don’t require college degrees.

Until mid-March, the government is taking in applications to hire administrative assistants across Canada.

The government is looking for candidates with at least two years of secondary school or a high school diploma.

“An acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience” is also acceptable, the job posting reads.

There are two levels of positions available. The salary range at the “CR-05 level,” is between $55,543 and $60,130, and for the “AS-01 level,” the salary range is between $54,878 and $61,379.

To apply, sign in with your online GC Jobs account or create your login.

Air Canada

The Canadian-based airline is well-known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world!

According to Air Canada’s careers website, the company is seeking flight attendants to fill these permanent roles. The starting salary for this position is $28.85 an hour.

The airline is looking for poised, naturally empathetic people who can confidently speak in public. You might be the perfect fit if you don’t mind working irregular hours (mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays).

You’ll also have to be willing to relocate to Air Canada’s base in Toronto or Vancouver and ideally be bilingual.

If selected, you’ll participate in a paid, full-time, eight-week training program in Montreal or Vancouver. Once you become a qualified flight attendant, you’ll earn $28.85/hour.

Think Air Canada’s hiring managers might like someone like you? Learn more about the position and submit your application here.

Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs available include assistant aquarium biologist, guest experience associate (full-time and part-time), retail store assistant manager, and electrician.

For some of these roles, the salary starts from $17 up to $25.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

Microsoft

If you’ve always dreamed about working at Microsoft, the tech giant is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver.

Opportunities include technical support engineer, enterprise account manager, and business manager. These listed positions could have you earning up to six-figure salaries.

Depending on the position, hybrid and full work-from-home opportunities are available.

Check out the list of jobs here.

BrainStation

BrainStation is a leading technology education company with a campus in Vancouver. It is focused on empowering people and organizations with the digital skills they need to succeed. BrainStation offers exciting courses and training programs in high-demand areas like data science, web development, design, marketing, product management, and artificial intelligence.

Now is your chance to work for the global tech training company as it is looking to hire associate educators, sales representative, and a campus coordinator.

At BrainStation, you’ll enjoy a range of perks and benefits, including ongoing learning and development opportunities, a collaborative work environment, benefits, flexible working hours, and social events.

To learn more about BrainStation’s open roles, visit its careers page.

There are more than 50 jobs available in the Lower Mainland right now, like field service representative, records and document administrator or project delivers manager.

To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

Canucks Sports and Entertainment Corporation

If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with Canucks Sports & Entertainment. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is looking to fill roles like ticket centre representative, event security, cook, retail warehouse associate, and quick service attendants.

For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

Cactus Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

If Cactus Club’s values for “attentive, warm, and unpretentious” service speak to you, this could be a great company where you can grow.

Whether it’s food service, culinary, or management that is calling your name, there are opportunities across the city.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to run over a pre-show treat to Canadian rapper Drake the next time he’s in town (or at least treat yourself to his favourite peach bellinis).

To learn more and apply, click here.

Loblaws The Real Canadian Superstore is dedicated to “real Canadians who shop at Real Canadian Superstore as well as real team members who work there.” Superstore is hiring for multiple positions across the city, including staff pharmacists, asset protection representatives, personal shoppers, health clerks, and optical clerks, among many others across Metro Vancouver. Learn more about the 190 career opportunities with Loblaws in BC here. Sephora Positions are being offered in various departments. If you like discounts, Sephora offers major ones for employees. Each of the career listings also suggests that Sephora supports its employees’ personal growth “to build your personalized career plan, so you can achieve your professional goals.” Sephora is searching for applicants to fill team lead client experience and client services roles which pay between $21.75 to $25.60. Check out what jobs are vacant near you here. TransLink Right now, TransLink is hiring for tons of jobs, some of which are quite lucrative. Vacant positions include business analysis specialist, purchasing assistant, public affairs coordinator, and communications advisor. TransLink was named one of BC’s top employers this year and was recently awarded a prestigious Canadian Workplace Wellbeing Award for enhancing the well-being of its employees. These are just a few of the positions available. If you’re interested in working with TransLink, you can find job postings here.

BC SPCA

If you love animals, now is the time to join the organization in fighting to end animal cruelty.

Whether you want to be paws-on or behind a desk, the BC SPCA offers jobs catering to all types of folks.

For example, the SPCA is searching to hire an animal care attendant in Surrey which pays about $20.79 an hour. The organization is also searching for someone to fill its animal protection officer role which pays about $29.57 an hour.