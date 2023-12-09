Parks Canada is hiring students for a bunch of well-paying summer jobs

If you’re a student in Canada looking for job opportunities that involve the beautiful outdoors, you’re in luck because Parks Canada is now accepting applications for its 2024 summer jobs.

Every year, the National Parks organization employs over 3,000 students and temporary workers to fill a range of various roles, including visitor services, science and resource conservation, marketing, maintenance, and administration.

This means you could be spending your entire summer working at a beautiful national park or a conservation area.

Parks Canada summer jobs aren’t just limited to working in the outdoors. Other positions that need to be filled include junior analysts, clerical assistants, internet content and media officers.

Compensation varies depending on the roles, and Parks Canada said that student positions are paid according to years of study, ranging between $16.84 and $24 per hour. Other entry-level seasonal positions may offer up to $30 an hour.

Those who are looking to apply can start the application process here.

Applications close on April 20, 2024, at 11:59 PST.