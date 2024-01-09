If you want to switch things up in your career this year, it might be worth looking into positions at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Canada’s national police service is currently looking to hire people for several civilian jobs across Canada, and many of the roles listed online don’t require college degrees.
Administrative assistant, records classifier, and 911 dispatcher are just some positions available at various RCMP locations, so check out the following roles to see if you qualify. To learn more about other job openings in different provinces, check here.
Administrative Assistants (inventory)
Location: BC, various locations
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857 or $55,543 to $60,130
Deadline: May 8
Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, or experience in providing administrative support
Description: In this role, you’ll be providing budget and financial support and interpreting and processing court documents. Other duties include assisting in record management, providing administrative support in a police environment, and transcribing audio statements in English.
Detachment Services Assistant
Location: Edson, Alberta
Salary: $61,154 to $66,206
Deadline: January 15
Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, or experience
Description: Your daily duties include supporting police officers at detachments and offices. Other tasks include data entry, ordering office supplies, processing mail, preparing correspondence, or transcription.
Records Classifier/Reviewer
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857
Deadline: June 19
Requirements: Successful completion of two years of secondary school or an employer-approved alternative
Description: Your tasks include ensuring that the RCMP’s information resources are correctly identified, protected, and processed for physical and electronic records. You’ll also field requests and reply to clients. You might also be expected to work with other RCMP records resources across Canada and other federal departments.
Operational Communications Centre Manager
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Salary: $83,990 to $102,184
Deadline: January 16
Requirements: Bilingual imperative. Secondary school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test
Description: You’ll need to have experience in call-taking and dispatching and knowledge of human resources, as well as records and information management. You could be exposed to emotionally charged clients and incidents that may be traumatic, violent, and disturbing. This role requires shift work that may fall outside the typical work week.
911 Police Dispatchers (Telecommunications Operator Trainee)
Location: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Salary: $62,083 to $75,535
Deadline: December 19
Requirements: Secondary school diploma, a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test, or an acceptable combination of education and training
Description: You’ll be responsible for responding to police and emergency 911 calls while dispatching RCMP and other emergency responders. This role requires multitasking as you use multiple programs to respond to stressful “life or death” situations. This role requires you to be able to work in shifts.