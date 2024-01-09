If you want to switch things up in your career this year, it might be worth looking into positions at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Canada’s national police service is currently looking to hire people for several civilian jobs across Canada, and many of the roles listed online don’t require college degrees.

Administrative assistant, records classifier, and 911 dispatcher are just some positions available at various RCMP locations, so check out the following roles to see if you qualify. To learn more about other job openings in different provinces, check here.

Location: BC, various locations

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857 or $55,543 to $60,130

Deadline: May 8

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, or experience in providing administrative support

Description: In this role, you’ll be providing budget and financial support and interpreting and processing court documents. Other duties include assisting in record management, providing administrative support in a police environment, and transcribing audio statements in English.

Location: Edson, Alberta

Salary: $61,154 to $66,206

Deadline: January 15

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or a combination of education, training, or experience

Description: Your daily duties include supporting police officers at detachments and offices. Other tasks include data entry, ordering office supplies, processing mail, preparing correspondence, or transcription.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Deadline: June 19

Requirements: Successful completion of two years of secondary school or an employer-approved alternative

Description: Your tasks include ensuring that the RCMP’s information resources are correctly identified, protected, and processed for physical and electronic records. You’ll also field requests and reply to clients. You might also be expected to work with other RCMP records resources across Canada and other federal departments.

Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick

Salary: $83,990 to $102,184

Deadline: January 16

Requirements: Bilingual imperative. Secondary school diploma or a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test

Description: You’ll need to have experience in call-taking and dispatching and knowledge of human resources, as well as records and information management. You could be exposed to emotionally charged clients and incidents that may be traumatic, violent, and disturbing. This role requires shift work that may fall outside the typical work week.

Location: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Salary: $62,083 to $75,535

Deadline: December 19

Requirements: Secondary school diploma, a satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission test, or an acceptable combination of education and training

Description: You’ll be responsible for responding to police and emergency 911 calls while dispatching RCMP and other emergency responders. This role requires multitasking as you use multiple programs to respond to stressful “life or death” situations. This role requires you to be able to work in shifts.