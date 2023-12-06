Justice Canada is hiring and these jobs don't require a college degree

The Canadian government is looking to fill 50 positions in its Department of Justice, and these roles don’t require college degrees.

Until mid-March, the government is taking in applications to hire administrative assistants across Canada.

The government is looking for candidates with at least two years of secondary school or a high school diploma.

“An acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience” is also acceptable, the job posting reads.

To be considered for these roles, a successful applicant should have experience providing administrative or clerical support services in a work environment, including volunteer work.

“For example: preparing, organizing and storing information in paper and digital form, data entry, dealing with queries on the phone and by email, processing service requests, reception services, scheduling appointments or meetings, booking rooms, arranging travel, etc,” the posting continues.

Jobs available at Justice Canada include these locations: Calgary, Alberta; Edmonton, Alberta; Vancouver, BC; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Yellowknife, Northwest Territories; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Iqaluit, Nunavut; Ottawa, Ontario; Toronto, Ontario; Gatineau, Québec; Montréal Island, Québec; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; and Whitehorse, Yukon.

People who live in Canada, are Canadian citizens or are permanent residents abroad can apply.

Once you submit your application online, selected candidates will be invited to complete an online multiple-choice exam. After, those who pass the test will be screened.

If you need help navigating the application process, the “Cracking the Code” video aims to help people looking for a new career with the Government of Canada.

To apply, sign in with your online GC Jobs account or create your login.

The last day applications will be accepted is March 17, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT.