The Pepsi Company (PepsiCo) is hiring for some jobs in Metro Vancouver that’ll have your wallet soda-lighted.

From student-oriented positions to seasonal roles to full-time jobs that pay surprisingly well, there’s something that could work for any background or range of experience.

Those successful in pursuing jobs with Pepsi will serve Metro Vancouver, but its local HQ is in Delta.

Pepsi is hiring warehouse workers, merchandisers, production workers, drivers, and more.

The driver position is one of the more well-paying gigs currently offered. Compensation for the role is $39.26 per hour, but it’s not as simple as going from point A to point B. Drivers are also responsible for invoicing and some merchandising.

Students looking to take the Pepsi challenge with some off-season work could look to the warehouse worker position, which pays $18.71 per hour, and the roles offer a variety of schedules.

If merchandising interests you, the full-time position offers $22.71 per hour for starting pay and is also eligible for a seasonal bonus.

If you’ve got some technical and maintenance know-how, Pepsi is hiring a field service technician, and that role can pay up to $47.62, depending on our experience and qualifications.

For a complete list of jobs being offered by Pepsi, click here.