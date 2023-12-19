These jobs hiring new Canadian immigrants require little to no experience

If you’re new to Canada, looking for jobs might feel daunting.

Coming straight out of university or with little experience in the Canadian workforce, it might feel like a mission to find employment.

Thankfully, there are plenty of full-time opportunities nationwide, and some will even train new hires.

Here are some jobs hiring new Canadian immigrants that require little to no work experience.

Where: Hamilton, Ontario

Pay: $18.50/hour

Experience: None, offering training

Some responsibilities include cleaning meats to prepare for processing or cutting, cutting carcasses, sides and quarters, and wrapping and packaging prepared meats.

Where: Vancouver, BC

Pay: $17.75/hour

Experience: None, offering training

Some characteristics the employer is looking for in an employee include the ability to work independently, attention to detail, and comfort with bending, crouching, and kneeling.

Where: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Pay: $29/hour

Experience: Minimum one-year work experience

Some responsibilities include inspecting vehicles for faults and malfunctions; adjusting, repairing or replacing parts and components of vehicles; and performing scheduled maintenance service.

Where: Surrey, BC

Pay: $16.85/hour

Experience: One to two years of relevant experience

Some responsibilities include preparing and cooking pizzas, maintaining inventory and records of food, supplies, and equipment, and supervising kitchen staff and helpers.

Where: Mississauga, Ontario

Pay: $32.55/hour

Experience: One to less than seven months of relevant experience

Some responsibilities include interpreting blueprints, drawings and sketches to determine specifications and requirements; measuring, cutting, shaping, assembling, and joining materials made of wood, wood substitutes, lightweight steel and other materials.

Where: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Pay: $31.25/hour

Experience: One to less than two years

Some responsibilities include developing and implementing policies and procedures for daily operations, recruiting and hiring staff, and negotiating with suppliers to provide materials and supplies.

Where: Vancouver, BC

Pay: $17/hour

Experience: One to two years of relevant experience

Responsibilities include preparing and cooking pizzas, cleaning food preparation areas as determined by law and company policy, and supervising kitchen staff and helpers.

