Drake demands Cactus Club bellinis ahead of Vancouver concert

Drake’s pre-show prep before his last show in Vancouver included making a demand online, and the results are hilarious.

In a recent Instagram story, the Canadian rapper said he was looking forward to dining at the Cactus Club.

However, he was not able to dine in at the Coal Harbour location, but “obviously the fans were showing a lot of love and couldn’t really figure out a table for myself over there.”

Drake was spotted in the area Sunday in social media videos and was surrounded by about five members of his team as he casually strolled by.

It seems that since Sunday, Drake has not been able to stop thinking about one thing — peach bellinis.

In a video seemingly filmed from the Fairmont Pacific Rim, he addressed Cactus Club, saying, “You got 30 minutes, 30 minutes to send four of them peach-llinis [sic] over to my hotel room right now.”

He also demanded the popular drink come frozen and definitely not in a plastic container.

“This is my last show in Vancouver. I need to juice up,” he said.

Drake seemed to be satisfied as the drinks were delivered, “frozen and golden and right on time.”

Drake will perform tonight at Rogers Arena for his second Vancouver show, which was postponed.