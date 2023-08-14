The call of beauty: Sephora is hiring for a bunch of jobs in Metro Vancouver

Calling all beauty enthusiasts: Sephora is hiring for a slew of jobs around Metro Vancouver, and it could be your gateway to the cosmetics industry.

Sephora has many retail locations around Metro Vancouver for which the personal care and beauty product destination is looking to hire new staff.

Positions are being offered in various departments, including roles for people who might not care much about beauty products.

Salaries for positions vary, and we’re referring to Glassdoor’s salary estimates to determine wages.

Sephora is currently looking for a part-time beauty advisor in West Vancouver. Glassdoor estimates that the part-time position pays up to approximately $39,000 per year. For its beauty advisor jobs, Sephora seeks someone with at least three years of experience in retail or service.

If beauty products aren’t your cup of tea, Sephora is also seeking a loss prevention officer for its Robson Street location. Glassdoor estimates the full-time role pays up to $43,000 per year. The ideal applicant has one year of experience in a similar role and all licences required to work in the field.

Sephora Park Royal is also seeking a team lead in client experience, and Glassdoor suggests the role could pay up to $55,000 per year. The ideal applicant would have three years of experience in a similar environment.

Regarding perks, if you like discounts, it sounds like Sephora offers major ones for employees.

“Think you’ve tried it all? Just wait until you work at Sephora! Enjoy the discounts, gratis & exclusive brand events,” job postings suggest.

Each of the career listings also suggests that Sephora supports its employees’ personal growth “to build your personalized career plan, so you can achieve your professional goals.”

For a complete list of jobs, click here.