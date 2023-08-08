BC Hydro is hiring for some jobs that could help charge your career

BC Hydro is hiring for well-paying jobs that could help you charge up your career if your energy reserves are diminished.

The electric utility company serves over four million customers across British Columbia and many electrifying positions are currently available.

BC Hydro, established in 1961, is a crown corporation and as of 2021, it employs over 6,000 people.

Here are some of the jobs BC Hydro currently has available, with salary estimates from Glassdoor, since the electric utility does not provide them.

BC Hydro is hiring a full-time records and document administrator. The position doesn’t require a ton of qualifications aside from a high school diploma and two years of experience in a similar role. Glassdoor estimates the position pays up to $60,000 per year.

If networking is your forte, BC Hydro is hiring a full-time audio-visual network specialist. Glassdoor estimates this position pays well above $100,000. The position does require relevant experience along with a communications or electronics degree.

BC Hydro is also looking for a full-time public affairs coordinator. This position requires at least six years of management experience with a large company like BC Hydro. Glassdoor estimates this position starts at over $70,000 per year.

These are just a few of the positions listed on BC Hydro’s career page, but the company is currently hiring for over 60 jobs.

Click here for a complete list of positions available through BC Hydro.