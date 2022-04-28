New Westminster is hiring for tons of jobs and one pays over $85K

The City of New Westminster has some sweet employment opportunities for people looking for work right now.

Tucked along the Fraser River and full of quaint places to eat and shop, New Westminster is even older than Vancouver. If you’re hunting for a way to pay the bills, it’s commuter-friendly and popular for its market, downtown area, and thrifting, among other activities.

Here are some of the best-paying positions offered by the City of New Westminster.

It may not be the most glamorous work, but being a labourer pays $28.24 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits. If you’re strong, healthy, and a big fan of using your body regularly, this might be the one for you.

Working 40 hours a week for 10 months, not including the 12%, you would make over $39,000.

It’s always swimsuit season when you’ve got this job. Whoever lands this job will teach swimming and fitness lessons to people for the New Westminster Fitness Department for between $41.16 and $43.44 per class plus 12% in lieu of benefits. They’ll also work non-standard hours, including mornings, evenings, and weekends. Strong swimmers with administrative and recreation skills are encouraged to apply.

The listing didn’t say how many classes, on average, these instructors work, so monthly income from the positions varies.

Another unionized position, the Communications Coordinator role is part-time and pays between $33.54 and $39.50 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits. The successful applicant will primarily be in charge of coordinating communications — and overseeing projects for 20 to 25 hours per week.

At the maximum rate of pay working 25 hours per week, not including the 12%, you’d be making over $51,000 per year.

According to the posting, New West’s next Recreation Leader will be responsible for “providing customer service and recreational leadership and performing facility operational support and janitorial work” in a recreation facility. It pays between $26.35 and $30.93 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits and vacation.

Working 35 hours per week at the top rate, not including the 12%, you would be making over $56,000 per year.

New West is looking for able-bodied fitness fans to join the team. It’s a unionized position paying between $38.02 and $46.89 per class plus 12% in lieu of benefits and vacation. A flexible schedule with daytime availability, CPR certification, and experience teaching fitness to groups are required.

This listing didn’t say how many classes instructors can expect to work.

Skilled on skates? Teach people how to do it better as part of this unionized position that starts at $24.29 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits and vacation. You’d be offering lessons in Moody Park Arena, and shifts will be based on operational needs, ranging from six to 20 hours per week.

If you were working 20 hours per week for $24.29 per hour, you would be making over $25,000 on the position per year.

April 28 is the last day to apply for this position, so act fast if you’re interested. It’s a full-time job dedicated to “ramping up and ongoing implementation of the City’s response to the climate emergency.”

“The Energy and Emissions Specialist will focus on developing policy and implementing projects that advance the City’s climate leadership goals,” says the listing.

They also work to identify opportunities for carbon reduction in the city.

We’re hiring a full time Energy and Emissions Specialist within the Climate Action, Planning and Development Department. This role will be vital to the implementation of the City’s response to the climate emergency. Apply by April 28. https://t.co/jNUJkn2puU pic.twitter.com/KJdwjRFMFK — City of New Westminster (@New_Westminster) April 23, 2022

The successful applicant will work 35 hours a week and make between $72,136 and $85,267 annually plus benefits.

For more listings, check out the City of New Westminster’s website.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to the City of New Westminster to ask for more details about some of the above positions and will update this article.