Looking for a new job? Here’s something to consider: Canadian Tire is currently hiring for several job openings across Canada.

“Diverse talent. Unique perspectives. Inclusive teams. We’re building a workplace where everyone feels they belong and is empowered to thrive,” reads the company’s career website. “We’re making inclusion part of our DNA. It is becoming how we work together, serve customers and build communities from coast to coast to coast.”

So whether you prefer to work behind the scenes at the call centre or interact with customers face to face, here are some job openings available right now.

Location: Langley, BC

Description: As an automotive service advisor, you’ll communicate with customers and act as the link between the customer and the technician. You’ll attend to customer inquiries, provide estimates of cost and time for repairs, schedule appointments, and operate computerized work order systems.

Requirements: Basic math and keyboarding skills, knowledge of market trends in the automotive service industry, an understanding of the mechanical components of automobiles, and a valid driver’s licence.

Location: Open to residents in Ontario

Description:

Customer Relationship Representatives – Successful candidates will respond to phone inquiries for Canadian Tire bank card members. You’ll also offer customers products and services.

Credit Services Representatives – Call customers to offer guidance and assistance to help satisfy the delinquency of accounts.

Fraud Monitoring Representatives – You’ll be responsible for reviewing credit card transactions considered at risk for fraud losses. You’ll then initiate actions to mitigate losses to the organization and ensure the customer’s account and personal information are managed.

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Description: You’ll interact with customers in person and on the phone to deal with requests and concerns while using a computerized automotive parts look-up system. You’ll also deal with vendors and maintain the automotive retail floor. You’ll process returns and warranties and maintain inventory.

Requirements: Basic math and typing skills, strong communication skills, and demonstrated automotive subject matter knowledge and interest. The ability to operate a cash register is an asset.

Locations: Toronto, Ontario and Laval, Quebec

Description: Mediate between employees and leaders experiencing workplace conflict and use a broad knowledge of HR disciplines to provide support. You’ll also be responsible for providing coaching and consultation and working with employees and managers to deliver outcomes for non-medical accommodation requests.

Requirements: Bilingual (French and English), post-secondary education in business administration, human Resources, or a related field, strong knowledge of the Employment Standards Act and Canada Labour Code, and three to five years of experience in human resources.

Locations: Oakville, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Laval, Quebec

Description: You’ll ensure on-time vendor payments and communicate with marketing, supply chain, and finance. You’ll also be in charge of proof of delivery documentation and requesting documentation from vendors while ensuring that documents are accurate.

Requirements: Experience in accounts payable, accounting/finance, or related fields. You’ll also need to have at least two years of experience with PeopleSoft Financial (or an equivalent financial system) and an intermediate to advanced knowledge of MS Suite.

Check here to learn more about other opportunities.