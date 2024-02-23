5 international food chains that are coming to Vancouver

While we do love our local businesses, it’s hard not to get excited about some of these seriously buzzworthy eateries coming to Vancouver.

From a French-inspired Korean bakery to a 24-hour automated dumpling shop, here are five international restaurant concepts that will make their debut in Vancouver soon.

Hot on the heels of its first Calgary location opening, notable bakery chain Paris Baguette has put signage up in downtown Vancouver, signalling soon it will be our turn to check out the famous brand’s eats.

With over 4,000 locations around the world, Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Set to open in Spring 2024, Fogo de Chão Vancouver is an internationally renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses that will launch inside The Post.

Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”

The restaurant will have an area called “Bar Fogo” and a more formal dining room as well.

Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

Vancouver, the day has finally come! Marugame Udon has revealed its much-anticipated opening date.

The popular Japanese noodle restaurant is set to make its Canadian debut in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 24.

Folks can finally check out the 80-seat restaurant, which will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm, offering its signature Sanuki-style udon noodles, tempura, and rice bowls for lunch and dinner.

Address: 589 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Din Tai Fung is famously known for its Xiao Long Bao, Spicy Wontons, Cucumber Salad, and its signature spicy sauce and is set to open its Vancouver restaurant at 1132 Alberni Street in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

This means customers can get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers anytime they want – it’s like a vending machine, but for dumplings.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

With files from Hanna McLean

