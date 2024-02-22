Don't Argue Pizza is making its long-awaited return

It was a sad day when Don’t Argue Pizza closed the doors of its 3240 Main Street spot back in 2019. However, fans of the New York-style pizza joint have reason to celebrate with the return of this beloved restaurant.

On March 1, Don’t Argue Slice Shop will reopen inside Little Italy’s Caffè Soccavo at 1321 Commercial Drive.

The new spot will be helmed by brothers Dom and Frank Morra, who own Caffè Soccavo, Via Tevere Pizzeria, and the Saltimbocca food truck. But don’t worry, it has the blessing of founder Nathaniel Geary.

Don’t Argue Slice Shop will operate inside Caffè Soccavo’s 40-seat space, allowing guests to enjoy the pizzeria’s signature New York slices alongside salads, antipasto, paninis, soft-serve ice cream, and espresso-based drinks from the menu of Italian caffè classics.

Fans of the original Don’t Argue Pizza will be happy to see some familiar favourites on the menu, with a few creative additions inspired by the Via Tevere team. The by-the-slice pizza lineup will include classic Margherita in regular and spicy varieties, Pancetta Pineapple, Pesto Ricotta with fresh basil pesto, and Potato Mash topped with whipped potato, red onion and braised kale.

“We’re excited and honoured to relaunch one of Vancouver’s most iconic pizza brands in a new format within our Little Italy caffè,” said Dom Morra. “When we first opened Caffè Soccavo in the former Abruzzo Cappuccino Bar, our goal was to breathe new life into the space while paying homage to a neighbourhood institution. We have an opportunity to do that once again now as we bring back Don’t Argue Pizza’s legendary slices in a new home.”

Don’t Argue Slice Shop will operate from 11 am to 8 pm on weekdays and until 10 pm on weekends. Pizza slices will be available for dine-in or pick-up or can be ordered for delivery.

Don’t Argue Slice Shop

Address: 1321 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

