If you head to Monarch Burger’s Instagram account, you’ll see the bio reads “The exile is over…”, and we are more than happy to explain.

The beloved burger was previously served at now-shuttered local favourite Campagnolo Upstairs (also formerly home to the Dirty Burger…IYKYK) as well as The American for a time.

Now, we are pleased to report that Chef Robert Belcham and Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse are doing the lord’s work and bringing this handheld back.

Folks will be able to get a taste of Monarch Burger’s eats once again during a two-day pop-up at Batch on Plaza at Plaza of Nations in Vancouver.

Be sure to mark your calendar. The pop-up is on February 24 and 25 from noon to 6 pm — or until they run out.

“I am really excited to bring this amazing burger back to so many people who fell in love with it at Campagnolo Upstairs and then the American,” Belcham shared with Dished.

Safe to say we are excited too… we’ll see you there, burger lovers!