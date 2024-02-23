A new Indigenous female-owned cafe is opening up in Fort Langley.

The Ancestor Cafe is the latest venture by Chef Sarah Meconse Mierau, owner of Tradish and member of the First Nation Sayisi Dene.

Similar to Tradish, The Ancestor Cafe will bring traditional Indigenous nourishment to urban Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities while supporting Indigenous food sovereignty.

On the menu, you can expect items that integrate traditional Indigenous ingredients. Think bison and elk bannock tacos, baked goods, hand-crafted plant-medicine jams, and lemonade.

Additionally, Chef Mierau’s eldest son, Anthony, aged 17, will debut as the cafe’s lead cook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRADISH (@tradishcanada)

“The Ancestor Cafe is a welcoming environment where Indigenous cuisine is readily available to everyone,” said Chef Mierau. “Our goal is to nurture a deeper appreciation for Indigenous culture through culinary experiences and provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about Indigenous ingredients and our dishes.”

According to a press release, The Ancestor Cafe champions Indigenous food sovereignty through collaborations with local Indigenous communities and suppliers, ensuring ingredients are ethically sourced whenever possible.

Chef Mierau and the team make tobacco offerings to honour their ancestors when traditional Indigenous sourcing methods are unavailable. Additionally, The Ancestor Cafe is a nurturing space for Indigenous youth, providing employment opportunities and skill development within the culinary industry.

The new cafe is located inside Fort Langley National Historic Site and will be open Wednesday to Sunday starting February 29.

The Ancestor Cafe

Address: 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Instagram