6 international food chains poised to open in and around Vancouver

While we love our local businesses, it’s hard not to get excited about some of these seriously buzzworthy eateries coming to Vancouver and BC.

Here is your regular update on the international restaurant concepts that will make their BC debut in, or around, the Vancouver area soon.

We knew it was coming, and now Crumbl Cookies’ opening in BC is becoming a reality. The famous US chain is poised to open a store in Metro Vancouver.

Slated to open at 1125 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam, this appears to be the first outpost in the province for the supped-up cookie chain.

Dished has covered the Utah-founded viral concept’s expansion into the Canadian treat scene closely.

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Located at 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123 in Whistler, Arabica’s new spot is set to open this year, Dished is told.

In 2022, the brand shared a rendering of the modern cafe (designed by the creative studio Precht), teasing excited fans who know the popular brand from their travels around the globe.

This brand currently operates 178 stores in many countries around the world. The independently owned coffee purveyor has two Canadian outposts in Toronto, one in Union Station and one in Yorkdale Mall.

Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler

On the heels of its first Calgary location opening, notable bakery chain Paris Baguette has put signage up in downtown Vancouver, signalling soon it will be our turn to check out the famous brand’s eats.

With over 4,000 locations around the world, Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Set to open in Spring 2024, Fogo de Chão Vancouver is an internationally renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses that will launch inside The Post.

Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”

The restaurant will have an area called “Bar Fogo” and a more formal dining room as well.

Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver

Din Tai Fung is famously known for its Xiao Long Bao, Spicy Wontons, Cucumber Salad, and its signature spicy sauce. It is set to open its Vancouver restaurant at 1132 Alberni Street in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

This means customers can get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers anytime they want – it’s like a vending machine, but for dumplings.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies

