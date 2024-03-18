We tried Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts and here's what we thought

In a dream for cinnamon bun lovers across Canada, Wendy’s recently announced it was collaborating with Cinnabon on a new breakfast treat.

The Wendy’s Cinnabon Pull-Aparts launched at restaurants across Canada today, and at Dished, we were intrigued to see how the breakfast item compares to the iconic mall snack we know and love.

The sweet, gooey treat is made up of Danish dough, dunked in a glaze and baked in a delicious mix of cinnamon, brown butter and sugar.

The Pull-Aparts are then topped with Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting with a touch of citrus.

While incredibly delicious, they definitely lean on the sweet side so if you’re more of a savoury breakfast lover, you’ve been warned.

Luckily, Wendy’s has plenty of savoury options like the Breakfast Baconator, so you can save your Cinnabon Pull-Aparts for a little breakfast dessert.

Wendy’s Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are available as part of the fast-food chain’s breakfast menu across Canada, and you’ll need to be there before 10:30 am to try them out for yourself.

Have you tried the Wendy’s Cinnabon Pull-Aparts yet? Let us know in the comments.