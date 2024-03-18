CosMc's: McDonald's beverage-led concept set to open second location

CosMc’s, a new McDonald’s concept, is gearing up to expand in the US.

The beverage-led concept, which has over 40 customizable drinks on the menu, has teased its expansion with a new spot in Texas.

CosMc’s is named after the iconic character, a space creature stemming back from McDonaldland in the ’80s and ’90s.

This time around, it looks as though CosMc’s will be landing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on March 19.

The first CosMc’s opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, late last year, where the menu offered a huge range of drinks such as its Signature Galactic Boosts, Iced Teas and Lemonades, Slushes & Frappés, and Brews.

The futuristic set-up aims to provide guests with a seamless digital and drive-thru experience via “dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices.”

The high-tech ordering system also allows guests to customize their beverages. Sips can be amped up with caffeine or Vitamin C boosts, flavoured syrups and drizzles, dried fruit and even popping boba.

The intriguing menu covers everything from the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade and Melon Herb Chiller to the Churro Frappé, Turmeric Spice Latte and Smore’s Cold Brew.

As well as plenty of sips to choose from, CosMc’s also offers Spicy Queso Sandwiches, Pretzel Bites and a host of dishes from the McDonald’s universe, including McMuffins and McFlurries.

While there’s still no hint of a Canadian iteration, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled on the expansion.

With files from Hanna McLean